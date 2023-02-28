Deloitte Unveils Unlimited Reality™ Immersive Experience Platform 'Mirror World' at Mobile World Congress

Deloitte and technology provider Vatom will provide both in person and virtual attendees an opportunity to learn more about how to extend their business into the metaverse

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Vatom today announced the launch of a new immersive experience platform that enables companies to quickly build virtual spaces for their customers, partners and employees. The platform combines Deloitte's Unlimited Reality services and Vatom's virtual spaces capability and includes an integrated digital wallet for offering loyalty points, POS redemption and more.

The first instance of this solution is Deloitte's "Mirror World," an immersive experience created for Mobile World Congress 2023. With "Mirror World," Deloitte booth visitors, as well as those not attending the event, will be able to speak with Deloitte subject matter specialists and learn more about AI-meets-metaverse use cases including:

An immersive sports fandom – an interactive 3D "clubhouse" to engage fans pre-game, post-game and throughout the postseason.

The Moser Lounge Experience - a holistic, exclusive experience for luxury watch connoisseurs, containing digital collectables.

Digital twins and simulation of factories – a demonstration of how data digital twins of machines can be fed real time data to analyze the current state of a manufacturing operation.

Immersive soft skills learning for managers – an immersive, interactive learning experience for employees, where managers practice difficult conversations and receive specific, real-time feedback.

"We're incredibly excited to build upon the rapid advancements in spatial computing and artificial intelligence to create meaningful immersive experiences for global audiences," said Michael Stephan, U.S. human capital leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We invite attendees at Mobile World Congress, both virtually and in-person, to experience Deloitte Unlimited Reality™ practice's 'Mirror World' and learn more about how these metaverse applications can impact their customers, operations and workforces."

The product was developed on Vatom's unique Web3 SaaS platform that enables businesses to engage with their customers and stakeholders in more meaningful way than a traditional digital presence, with features including:

World's first consumer-friendly universal cross-chain wallet accessed easily via a URL

No-code drag-and-drop creation of Smart Programmable Objects used to reward and incentivize customer or workforce behavior

Ability to host thousands of people simultaneously in the same space and at the same time

Access to collection of digital assets and tokens of all metaverse experiences, including Vatom's scalable plug-in architecture, token-gated access controls, community point systems and more

"We're pairing Deloitte's Unlimited Reality services with the Vatom platform to offer unprecedented power to organizations that are looking to learn more about and engage with their target audiences at scale, whether customers or employees. With compliant data handling, and the world's leading consumer-friendly digital wallet we are launching a truly significant experience with Deloitte that can drive real business outcomes for every company," said Eric Pulier, chief executive officer and founder, Vatom.

Deloitte's Unlimited Reality™ practice helps companies fuse the physical and digital through the interaction of AI and 3D computing. Whether it is creating XR experiences for consumers, digital twins for operations or metaverse based training experiences, Deloitte works with global corporations to grow customer engagement, lower costs and improve both safety at work and employee satisfaction.

