Bridge Learning Tech Announces the Appointment of Cat Scutt, MBE as Board Advisor

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Learning Tech has announced the appointment of Cat Scutt, MBE, as a new member of its Board of Advisors, effective March 1st. With a growing demand for interactive VR and AR learning solutions, the company is thrilled to welcome Cat to their team of experts. She will provide strategic guidance and assist with the development and implementation of CleVR, a virtual reality learning solution for GCSE and A-level students.

Founder and CEO of Bridge Learning Tech (https://bridgeLT.com), Vlad Shishkaryov, said: "Cat Scutt's appointment marks a significant milestone for our organisation. With her extensive academic experience and EdTech exposure, Cat brings invaluable knowledge and expertise that will help us grow, embrace the teachers' community and develop our academic learning offering."

Cat Scutt, who was recognised for her contribution to the teaching profession with an MBE, expressed her enthusiasm about working with Bridge Learning Tech, stating: "I am excited to join the team at Bridge Learning Tech and contribute to the development of our cutting-edge academic learning solutions. I find it fulfilling to know that my work is making a difference, supporting teachers and helping students to enhance their learning and develop the knowledge and skills they need for success at school and in their future lives and careers."

Bridge Learning Tech is a leading provider of technology-inspired learning and development solutions, offering a range of innovative and cutting-edge learning solutions, including virtual reality and augmented reality learning experiences, interactive videos, and the development of the learning metaverse.

The company is committed to making STEM subjects more accessible and facilitating learning for children inside and outside of schools. It also believes its learning solutions will be a game-changer for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN).

Cat Scutt, MBE holds the position of Director of Education and Research at the Chartered College of Teaching, whose mission is to celebrate, support and connect teachers to provide world-class education that benefits both pupils and society.

Cat Scutt, MBE appointment to the Board of Advisors at Bridge Learning Tech is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence in education and commitment to providing innovative learning solutions for students of all levels. With her invaluable expertise, Bridge Learning Tech is well-positioned to continue providing cutting-edge learning solutions and bridging the gap between education and vocation.

