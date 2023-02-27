Kalderos Introduces New Product Suite to Better Serve Manufacturers Navigating Drug Discount Programs

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data infrastructure and analytics company Kalderos, creator of the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, today introduced a new portal designed exclusively for drug manufacturers to ensure a simplified, more efficient way to process drug discount claims.

Kalderos for Manufacturers includes a single sign-on experience — which will be strengthened by multifactor authentication for even more robust security in the coming months — and one centralized platform for easy access to all drug discount program information.

The new purpose-built product suite, which replaces the Verify tool, will allow manufacturers to better leverage Kalderos' one-of-a-kind multi-sided platform that has been proven to improve efficiency across drug discount programs.

"Our goal is to ensure our customers have everything they need to be successful when it comes to navigating the complex 340B program and other drug discount programs," said Jared Crapo, head of product, engineering, design and data management at Kalderos. "With this latest iteration of our solution, manufacturers will have easy access to all relevant drug discount programs in one interface that will enable more comprehensive insights, as well as easier reporting and benchmarking."

Amid continued expansion and growth, Kalderos remains focused on improving the drug discount program experience for all stakeholders. Earlier this year, Kalderos introduced a portal exclusively to serve covered entities participating in drug discount programs. By creating solutions specific to each stakeholder, Kalderos is committed to ensuring its customers have a seamless and efficient experience that is focused on their unique needs.

"We continue to evolve to meet the growing demand for our technological solutions to the drug discount space," said Rhiannon Naslund, chief marketing officer at Kalderos. "Our focus has always been on improving drug discount programs so that they work as intended. We believe our latest approach to tailoring each product suite to specific program stakeholders will ensure a better experience for all who participate and benefit from these drug discount programs."

Kalderos is a data infrastructure and analytics company that created the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, simplifying drug discount program compliance for all stakeholders. The platform applies sophisticated data models and machine learning to identify and resolve noncompliance, with collaboration-oriented solutions built for both drug manufacturers and covered entities. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people.

