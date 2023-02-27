7-Eleven Brews Up Latest Iteration of "Take it to Eleven" Campaign

The convenience retailer's new advertising spots highlight coffee's influence on Gen Z culture

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 7-Eleven, Inc. debuted new advertising spots celebrating its customers' love of coffee and the lengths they'll go to obtain a fresh cup. Rooted in the cultural trends that bring together all coffee fanatics, these ads demonstrate that nothing can keep 7-Eleven stans away from their brew—whether that means arriving late to a meeting with a cup of to-go coffee or sipping on an iced latte in the middle of a blizzard.

The three ads focus on the core strengths of 7-Eleven's OG To-Go since 1964™ coffee:

Mighty Mite: 7-Eleven fans take pride in the quality of their cars, their look, and of course, their coffee – especially when it makes them stand out (check out overdrive. 7-Eleven fans take pride in the quality of their cars, their look, and of course, their coffee – especially when it makes them stand out (check out # Carsof7Eleven on Instagram, for example). Brewed fresh 24/7 with 100% Arabica beans, the convenience retailer's coffee takes customers into

Commute: With 3,000 ways to customize a cup of joe, 7-Eleven's coffee variety allows customers to be their own barista. Nothing is more important than having the crème de la crème of coffee brew, so spending that extra time mastering the perfect cup is worth it – even if it means running late.

Storm: (dropping April 12 ): Gen Z proudly own their obsession with iced coffee; it's a critical part of their hustle – no matter the season. 7-Eleven's coffee connoisseurs will go to great lengths to get what they want, whenever they want it, at a great value.

"Grounded in the 'Take it to Eleven' spirit of being our customer's ingenious accomplice, our new coffee campaign highlights the robust variety, excellent quality, and great value our coffee delivers," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at 7-Eleven. "These spots were also built off real cultural insights and are intended to reflect our diverse customer base. We were intentional to ensure that our casting authentically included members of these cultures – real fans, real car enthusiasts, real coffee lovers."

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Christine Yuan of Object and Animal, these ads reflect Christine's bold and playful style and take inspiration from Japanese-model car culture.

Suddenly craving a cappuccino? For a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven® stores, members of the 7Rewards® loyalty program who purchase 6 cups of coffee, Big Gulp® or Slurpee® drinks will receive their 7th cup free*.

To join the 7Rewards loyalty program and earn points on most purchases, download the 7-Eleven app from the App Store or Google Play, or visit 7Rewards.com.

*Valid thru 12/31/2023 on any size Coffee, Slurpee or Big Gulp drink. Free cup expires 30 days from date earned. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven stores, excluding Hawaii. Unlimited. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Plus, tax where applicable.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores®, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

