Leading B2B Digital Agency WebEnertia Looks to the Future with rebrand as Clear Digital

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebEnertia, an industry-leading digital agency that drives results through impactful web and brand experiences for the world's top B2B brands, has relaunched as Clear Digital. The rebrand is a testament to the growth, innovation, and evolution of the company and its clients since its inception.

There has been a shift in our company as we continue to build influence, authority, and leadership in the B2B space

Founded in 1999 as WebEnertia by Steve Ohanians and Valod Amirkhanian, the company has become the go-to Silicon Valley digital agency for brands looking to expand their reach and awareness among sophisticated B2B buyers. Over the past two decades, the agency has worked with some of the world's top B2B brands, including Cisco Systems, McAfee, and Splunk.

WebEnertia has experienced significant growth over the past 24 years, both internally and externally. This expansion warrants an equally progressive, forward-thinking rebrand rooted in the company's core mission of confidently navigating change by building impactful B2B digital brand experiences. The rebrand to Clear Digital aligns internally with corporate culture and represents the complete portfolio of services offered by the company. The sophisticated, modern name is designed to grow the client and employee footprint and position the company among the most well-known agencies.

"WebEnertia was built on a passion for building and designing websites," said Steve Ohanians, co-founder and CEO of Clear Digital. "And although we are extremely proud of where we began, there has been a significant shift in our company as we continue to build influence, authority, and leadership in the B2B space. As our clients have grown in size and stature, so have we. The rebrand supports the evolution and breadth of our offerings and elevates us to better compete with global agencies for new business and talent acquisition. We are incredibly excited about our direction in the months and years ahead. We believe it is the right time to rebrand and capitalize on our market position."

The name, Clear Digital, represents an intelligent and genuine agency dedicated to bringing clarity and confidence in navigating the path to improved B2B digital experiences. Ones that drive results and take enterprises to the next level. More than just great-looking design, compelling copy, and skillful programming, Clear Digital's connected solutions deliver results and foster strong relationships. The circle in the logo represents the completeness of offerings, collaboration focus, and transformation of businesses.

"What started as a niche web design agency has now evolved into a full-service Silicon Valley digital agency providing solutions for the world's most recognizable B2B brands," said Valod Amirkhanian, co-founder and Director of Technology at Clear Digital. "We pride ourselves as leaders in providing creative solutions for innovative clients. Our new name represents that vision more clearly."

While Clear Digital's business principles remain the same, it connects all of its capabilities to foster solid and lasting relationships that help B2B businesses navigate change confidently. The company employs 90+ individuals across the globe who support the company's digital strategy, brand strategy, user experience design, creative services, and development and technology functions.

Clear Digital has earned a net promoter score (NPS) of 81, is considered excellent among B2B service providers, and has a client retention rate of 94%. The company has been listed on the Inc. 5000 List for Fastest Growing Private Companies (2021), received numerous awards from the American Advertising Federation (AAF), and boasts an internal culture that results in 90% retention.

Clear Digital is a full-service Silicon Valley digital brand experience agency headquartered in San Jose. With 20+ years of experience in delivering award-winning results for its clients, Clear Digital specializes in building strategic digital brand and web experiences for B2B organizations. Clients include Cisco Systems, McAfee, and Splunk.

