Jobber Expands Free Educational Resources with "Ask a Business Mentor," "Shop Talk" and "Jobber Academy" Video Series

New series provides practical insights directly from experienced home service entrepreneurs and industry influencers

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, announced the availability of three new YouTube Series: "Ask a Business Mentor," "Shop Talk," and "Jobber Academy" video series with episodes already available to stream on Jobber's YouTube channel . Each series will continue to release episodes on a bi-weekly basis during their seasons, which will consist of 8-12 episodes.

Jobber Logo (CNW Group/Jobber) (PRNewswire)

Jobber's YouTube videos have already received 65,000 views since the initial episodes were released in December 2022, demonstrating the significant demand and ongoing need for educational content in the home services industry.

The new YouTube series joins a long list of free, value-first content created by Jobber that demonstrate the company's commitment to the home service category and the professionals within it. Resources provided by Jobber include, but are not limited to:

"The wide array of content Jobber creates is designed to provide value to home service pros and entrepreneurs to ensure they are successful at every stage of their business and professional journeys," said Jason Ford, Creative Director at Jobber. "We aim to be as thoughtful as possible with how we deliver content so that professionals can find it in their preferred formats, whether that is video, podcasts, emails, events, online articles, social posts, and more. YouTube is a channel that is often mentioned by our customers and can reach billions of users while driving sky-high engagement, which is why we've committed to expanding our presence with these unique, new series."

1. Ask a Business Mentor

"Ask a Business Mentor" is an interview-style video series that features established home service business owners, from a range of backgrounds, answering top questions from other home service pros or aspiring business owners. Topics range from general advice to specific content on how to overcome specific challenges that may be faced in the HVAC, lawn care, cleaning, plumbing, and other home service industries. Advice is easy to understand and actionable for new entrepreneurs and industry veterans alike, and comes directly from experts who don't just talk the talk, but walk the walk.

The first episode, How to Get to 100+ Lawn Care Customers (Free & Low-Cost Marketing) , features Stanley "Dirt Monkey" Genadek of Genadek Landscaping & Excavating, Paul Jamison of The Green Industry Podcast, and Chase Stetson of Mike's Lawn Care Service LLC.

2. Shop Talk

For home service businesses it's important to have the right tools to get the job done the right way. These videos give a behind-the-scenes look at the tools and setups used by leaders in the industry. Experts talk about all things equipment, from their current equipment mix to tips, tricks, and recommendations for finding the right tools in various industries.

In one of the first episodes of "Shop Talk," the owner of Impetus Plumbing and Heating, Terence Chan, provides a guided tour of his custom plumbing van and shop.

3. Jobber Academy Video Series

The most popular Jobber Academy articles have been converted to video format for this new series. These videos complement the original Jobber Academy written content while providing additional context, guidance, and real world learnings from home service business owners and operators.

In the first episode of the series , Jobber customer Michael Bedell from Bedell Property Management walks viewers through everything they need to know about setting up a cancellation policy that works for their service business and customers.

New YouTube episodes for "Shop Talk," "Ask a Business Mentor," and "Jobber Academy" video series are released on Thursday and Friday, respectively, throughout their seasons.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide service at scale. Jobber's 200,000 home service professionals have served over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/ .

