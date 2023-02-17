This Week in Tech News: 9 Stories You Need to See

This Week in Tech News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including eBay's acquisition of 3PM Shield and Wix's new AI text creator.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Technology Press Release Roundup, Feb. 13-17, 2023. Photo provided by Wix.com Ltd. https://prn.to/3YSCLtG (PRNewswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

1. eBay Acquires 3PM Shield to Bring Advanced Marketplace Compliance Technology In-House

This further enhances eBay's world-class monitoring solutions with new technologies designed to prevent the sale of counterfeit items, unsafe products and illegal goods.

2. America Is Ready for AI Investing According to a New Survey from Magnifi

"Imagine if ChatGPT and your financial advisor had a baby – that's what you can get with Magnifi Personal. Rather than doing the investing for you, our AI assistant enables you to craft self-directed, diversified portfolios through an ever-expanding knowledge base of past and present market insights," said Tom Van Horn, Chief Product Officer at Magnifi.

3. Texas Instruments selects Lehi, Utah, for its next 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fab

The historic $11 billion investment in manufacturing capacity further extends the company's cost advantage and provides greater control of supply.

4. Uber Selects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

By migrating some of the company's most critical workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Uber will be in a position to modernize its infrastructure while also accelerating its path to profitability.

5. Wix Launches AI Text Creator Within the Wix Editor, Significantly Advancing Website Content Creation

By entering several inputs about the desired text, within seconds, the feature creates a selection of tailored titles, taglines and paragraphs to choose from, combating the time-consuming efforts needed to complete a professional-looking website.

6. Women Are Being Shut Out of Web3 with Only 13% of Founding Teams Including at Least One Woman, and Only 3% of Companies Have a Team that Is Exclusively Female

Titled "Web3 Already Has a Gender Diversity Problem," the study also notes that in funding for Web3 companies, the split is even wider. All-male founding teams raise nearly four times as much, on average, as all-female teams—almost $30 million compared to about $8 million.

7. Paxos Will Halt Minting New BUSD Tokens Paxos, the leading regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform, will end its relationship with Binance for the branded stablecoin BUSD. BUSD will remain fully supported by Paxos and redeemable to onboarded customers through at least February 2024.

8. Solstar Space Awarded Phase I STTR Contract by Department of Air Force (DAF) in Partnership with AFWERX and SpaceWERX

Solstar's Slayton satellite transceiver for persistent wideband payload communication between spacecraft and ground-based operators will be considered for Air Force, Space Force, and commercial use under the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I initiative.

9. Inworld AI: 99% of gamers are excited by the potential of smart NPCs powered by advanced artificial intelligence

There was an overwhelming consensus that recent advancements in AI could change the face of gaming and usher in a new era of immersion and interaction with NPCs (non-playable characters) with individual personalities and the ability to converse unscripted voice-to-voice with the help of ChatGPT-like language models and multimodal behavior and perception systems.

