Vivage Senior Living and Beecan Health Colorado Announce Merger

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivage Senior Living and Beecan Health Colorado are proud to announce their merger, bringing together their respective resources and expertise to provide an integrated network of care. By joining forces through a common mission and shared values, the two companies will now be able to offer a joint vision of quality at their forty-two skilled nursing communities with nearly 3600 licensed beds across the state of Colorado.

In addition to providing a large variety of placement options, Vivage-Beecan is also dedicated to enhancing specialty program development. The commitment between these two providers will set a new standard in delivering a continuum of care that includes post-acute, ventilator, long-term, memory care and behavioral health care needs. This unified network of skilled nursing facilities allows residents and family members greater access to health care solutions in every corner of the state of Colorado.

By coming together as one organization with complementary capabilities, this will further enhance both the quality of life and quality of care for the residents and the staff experience. This merger will allow us to offer more options when building and developing programs throughout the state as a foundation for future success.

Vivage Senior Living CEO, Jay Moskowitz says, "At Vivage we believe that by combining the two companies this can lead to breakthrough advances in delivering outstanding health care service solutions as we have been known for; Beecan Health shares this vision. This is yet another example of our commitment towards putting residents first in everything we do."

Beecan Health President, Chaim Raskin says, "With this merger we look forward to strengthening our mission of enhancing the lives of our residents and staff throughout the state of Colorado through the combined expertise of the Vivage-Beecan team. We look forward to taking the next steps to better serve our communities in more comprehensive ways than ever before."

Both companies are confident this union will provide great benefits to residents, staff, family members and partners moving forward.

About Vivage Senior Living

Vivage Senior Living is an independently owned, Colorado-based management company working with communities serving seniors and those with disabilities. Vivage Senior Living currently operates and manages communities in Colorado and Wyoming. Vivage managed communities opening in 2023 include Bluestem Village in La Junta, Colorado. In addition, Vivage's sister company, Wellage Senior Communities, operates senior living, assisted living and memory care communities. The company is located at 12136 West Bayaud Avenue, Suite 200, Lakewood, Colorado 80228. For more information about Vivage, Wellage or this news release, please contact Heather TerHark, VP of Ancillary Services at 303-886-9968 or by email at hterhark@vivage.com.

About Beecan Health

Beecan Health's home office is in Glendale, California, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, and other sectors of the healthcare industry including communities in California, New Mexico and Colorado.

