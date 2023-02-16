For A Bright Future Foundation Expands Partnership with St. John Bosco High School Paving the Way to Significantly Extend its Innovative Media Lab Program to 30 Disadvantaged Schools Across the United States

A powerful step toward a brighter future for underserved students

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For a Bright Future," "FABF"), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underserved children through education and healthcare initiatives, announces an expanded partnership with St. John Bosco High School (SJB) to select the next 30 schools for its groundbreaking Media Lab program.

Capturing the moment: For A Bright Future Foundation (FABF) celebrates the launch of its Media Lab Program at St. John Bosco High School (SJB) on February 1st, 2023. (PRNewswire)

The partnership aims to provide more students access to an innovative learning environment and equip them with the necessary skills to become successful in the media industry. It marks a fresh start in expanding access to learning for disadvantaged and underrepresented youths. In addition to providing underprivileged schools with access to cutting-edge technology, the program also includes training for teachers and administrators on how to use the technology, workshops, and tutorials for students, as well as internships and job opportunities in the media sector.

The Media Lab program is made possible with the collaboration of some of the most remarkable corporate partners, including Broadfield Distributing Inc., Envoi, Lenovo, CIS Group, T2 Computing Inc., MelroseINC, and Blackmagic Design, among others. The curriculum allows students to utilize the most advanced technologies, software, and equipment, which enables them to discover their creative abilities by exploring various topics.

The program will become part of a unique ecosystem to expand the learning environment and production, distribution, and potential monetization opportunities for the participating schools. This dramatic expansion will significantly enhance the educational benefits and provide schools with unique access to the most advanced technology in the industry to benefit the school and the communities they serve.

"I'm very excited about the expansion of our partnership with SJB High School as we team up to extend STEAM education to underrepresented and underprivileged youths across the country. This ambitious program will not only expose students to the most advanced technology in media, but it will also be a launching point for advanced education and high-paying careers. One of the most exciting aspects is the unique connected ecosystem it will create for all the member schools to create, distribute, and monetize media within their communities. These are truly inspiring times!" said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, FABF.

"The expansion of the Media Lab program is an inspiring example of how technology can be used to level the playing field for disadvantaged schools. By providing access to cutting-edge technology, FABF Foundation and SJB High School are helping create a brighter future for underserved students," said Gina Rogoto, Director of Operations, FABF.

SJB High School also delivers excellence and innovation with its new streaming platform, Bosco+. This program is set to provide unprecedented access to its stellar academics, sports, gaming, robotics, theater and music, student activities, lectures, and much more for the global SJB community and families. FABF Foundation and Envoi, a cloud computing company, are offering the school the required technologies for Bosco+ to become a reality.

"Our collaboration with FABF Foundation is the first of its kind and will provide underserved students access to educational opportunities they otherwise would not have. It is the beginning of a new era of educational opportunities. In addition, with our partnership with Envoi, Broadfield Distributing Inc., and other integration partners, the broad coverage that Bosco+ will bring as a component of the Media Lab is highly exhilarating as we jump into an age of virtual involvement and immediate access," said Dr. Brian D. Wickstrom, President & CEO, SJB.

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic religious order of the Salesians, SJB's distinctive approach to education has created a long-standing tradition of excellence. With values rooted in intellect, faith, leadership, and citizenship, and a rich culture of brotherhood, SJB prepares young men for a life of purpose.

