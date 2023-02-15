Picking Up the Pieces: CPGIO Steps In to Help Brands Thrive After Packable's Shutdown

Picking Up the Pieces: CPGIO Steps In to Help Brands Thrive After Packable's Shutdown

ADDISON, Ill., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent shutdown of Packable, the parent company of Pharmapacks, has created a need for dependable 3P partners for CPG brands. Responding to this demand, CPGIO, a 10-year-old company, offers a complete solution for managing third-party marketplace sales and fulfillment.

CPGIO helps brands execute the ideal pack-out and pricing strategy across all relevant 3P marketplaces. (PRNewswire)

CPGIO stands out with its combination of purchase orders, zero storage fees, pricing models, and trade management tools

CPGIO is ready to handle high-volume everyday products for renowned food, health, personal care, and beauty brands, with millions of orders shipped each year and a primary facility spanning 200,000 sq. ft. Additionally, its soon-to-open East and West Coast distribution centers will enhance its capability to manage even faster nationwide distribution.

"CPGIO's teams continue to impress me and exceed our expectations," says Matthew Kellman. "I am beyond excited to see what Maesa Brands and CPGIO can accomplish over the next few years."

CPGIO's unique platform stands out in the market with its combination of purchase orders, zero storage fees, advanced pricing models, and trade management tools for promotion, retail price control, and media buying. The platform's cutting-edge algorithms sell products at competitive prices while constantly adapting to market trends, a crucial factor to success in CPG e-commerce. With dedicated account managers, data analysts, and on-site marketing experts, brands often find CPGIO's "ways of working" a game-changer.

"With our Amazon store ranked as one of the largest globally and a strong presence on relevant marketplaces such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, and more, CPGIO is the go-to partner for brands looking for a highly capable, one-stop-shop to drive marketplace success," says John Holby, CEO of CPGIO. "Our innovative solution, aimed at being the Shopify of 3P, enables brands to effortlessly expand their reach across up to 30 sales channels and achieve new highs in terms of growth."

For brands considering their options, CPGIO offers a free price and opportunity analysis to give an in-depth understanding of the partnership. The company provides case studies, references, and performance metrics alongside verified reviews, seller ratings, and service level agreements to demonstrate its reliability.

CPGIO's position as a leader in the industry is further solidified by its established relationships with over 600 well-known names such as Kraft, O-Cedar, Playtex, Kristen Ess, Jergens, Campbell's, McCormick, Purina, and Mondelez. To learn more, visit cpg.io .

Contact Name: Franck Jones

Phone: 224-241-9189

Email: franck.jones@cpg.io

Website: cpgio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CPGIO LLC