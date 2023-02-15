Creating a Legacy: Medical Solutions Receives Training APEX Award for Learning and Development Programs

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems, is proud to be named a Training APEX Award recipient by Training Magazine. As a recipient, Medical Solutions is recognized as one of the top organizations globally for employer-sponsored training and development programming.

During the Training 2023 Conference & Expo black-tie gala held February 13, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, the ranking of all 105 award winners was announced. Medical Solutions was ranked sixth and was one of only two staffing companies included in the list.

"As an organization, Medical Solutions is dedicated to the growth of our employees through training and development programs that span each stage of the employee journey. We've created a culture of learning, meeting employees where they are, and delivering various programs that inspire, educate, and engage," said Liz Hall, Vice President of Talent Engagement, Medical Solutions. "Receiving the APEX Training Award is an absolute honor. Our learning and development team is committed to creating impactful programs that our employees want and need for professional growth and continued success."

"Medical Solutions believes that investing in our employees is investing in the success of our company," said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer, Medical Solutions. "Our learning and development team has created world-class programs to allow our employees to grow personally and professionally. Their efforts have elevated the employee experience and have had a positive impact on engagement, satisfaction, retention, and performance. I'm incredibly proud of our team."

To be considered for an APEX Training Award, organizations were scored on a variety of benchmarking statistics, as well as a range of qualitative and quantitative factors. These statistics and factors scored include, but are not limited to, total training budget, scope of training programs provided, training linked to business/business unit goals, and business outcomes resulting from training.

This is the fifth consecutive year Medical Solutions has been recognized by Training Magazine.

