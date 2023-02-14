Streetsense Hires Architecture and Planning Expert Kristina Crawley to Grow Place Consulting Offering

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Streetsense, the experience-focused strategy and design collective, today announced that Kristina Crawley has joined the firm as Managing Director of Urban Design.

In this role, Ms. Crawley will manage and direct the growth of Streetsense's Urban Design practice, building on the company's more than 20 years of experience transforming mixed use real estate projects for its national and global clients.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Krissy Crawley back to the Streetsense team to help lead the evolution of our award-winning Urban Design and Place Consulting practice groups," said Streetsense CEO, Brian Taff. "Krissy's experience concepting and building amazing places together with her deep appreciation of how places develop and the people experience in place will further strengthen our multidisciplinary approach to strategic place consulting."

Prior to joining Streetsense, Ms. Crawley was Vice President and Global Practice Leader for a large international firm, where she led a team focused on architecture, interiors, and planning, focusing on commercial mixed-use placemaking and workplace experience. A licensed architect with nearly 20 years of experience in commercial, office, and hospitality architecture, planning, and interior design internationally, Krissy's passion for design is rooted in the understanding and exploration of the vibrant interconnectivity of environment, culture, and people.

About Streetsense

Streetsense is a global creative collective of placeshapers, brandbuilders, and storytellers creating places and brands people love. From vibrant streetscapes and local gathering spot to big ideas and bespoke concepts, and creating community positive impact, Streetsense's consultants, strategists, and creatives are making space for great human experiences and shaping what's next for places where people connect.

