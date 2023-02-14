Mohr Capital Announces Largest Retail Deal To Date

Mohr Capital Gaining Momentum in Oklahoma with Recent Tulsa Land Acquisition

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital recently expanded into the Tulsa market with its largest retail deal to date, acquiring 20 acres of land for the development of the 50,000 square-foot Tulsa Marketplace.

Tulsa Marketplace is located at the northwest corner of 71st and Elwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed in Spring 2024. Mohr Capital will deliver a build-to-suit for specialty outdoor retailer REI, who will open its second Oklahoma location as an anchor tenant in the shopping center. Additionally, five national credit restaurant and retail concepts will be developed along the frontage.

"The end of 2022 proved very successful for Mohr's retail team, and we are continuing that momentum into 2023," said Mohr Capital Director of Retail Investments and Acquisitions Rob Solls. "We are excited about our first shopping center development in Tulsa and look forward to continuing to add to our expanding portfolio."

In addition to Tulsa Marketplace, Mohr Capital closed two acquisitions in December for Salad and Go, one located in Hurst, Texas, and the other located in Hewitt, Texas, near Waco. Collectively, Mohr Capital's retail team launched approximately $40,000,000 of real estate development in 2022.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value exchange of office, industrial and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued and underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

