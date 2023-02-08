Things Get Heated in “The Roast of MR. PEANUT®” Game Day Ad

PLANTERS® Dry Roasted Peanuts take the spotlight as Natasha Leggero and comedic lineup join Jeff Ross in a full-length comedy roast

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The comedy roast returns as snacking legend MR. PEANUT® finds himself in the hot seat during the PLANTERS® "Made To Be Roasted" big game commercial. Toss back your favorite PLANTERS® Dry Roasted Peanuts and watch the ad here.

PLANTERS (PRNewswire)

The nuttiest wisecracks can't be contained to 30 seconds, so the brand will unleash a must-see, full-length comedy special "The Roast of MR. PEANUT®," streaming on Sunday, Feb. 12 at PlantersMadeToBeRoasted.com .

Watch as Natasha Leggero joins Roastmaster General Jeff Ross and a panel of hilarious comedians as they pull out all the stops to roast MR. PEANUT®. True to tradition, MR. PEANUT® will take his turn at the podium, busting out of his shell with a few zingers of his own.

"There are moments in a career where you get to work with your heroes," said comedian Natasha Leggero. "I was so honored to dig into his 106-year history of MR. PEANUT® and get under his shell."

Leggero and Ross are joined by fellow comics Frank Castillo, Atsuko Okatsuka, Yamaneika Saunders, David Lucas, and Sarah Tiana in the ad produced by VaynerMedia, scheduled to air during the third quarter of the big game on Sunday.

"To roast MR. PEANUT®, we knew it required the scale and excitement of a proper roast, complete with a live band, hungry crowd, and laugh-out-loud talent," said Rafik Lawendy, head of marketing, PLANTERS®. "While you entertain with delicious peanuts at your at-home viewing party, we'll provide the nutty entertainment."

Fans of nutritious and satisfying PLANTERS® Dry Roasted Peanuts can get in on the fun by posting their own roast of MR. PEANUT® at PlantersMadeToBeRoasted.com . Catch all the jokes on game day with #MadetobeRoastedContest on Facebook , TikTok , Twitter and Instagram .

For more information on the PLANTERS® brand, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.planters.com.

PLANTERS® Dry Roasted Peanuts take the spotlight in full-length comedy roast of MR. PEANUT® (PRNewswire)

Things Get Heated in “The Roast of MR. PEANUT®” Game Day Ad (PRNewswire)

