National Spine Health Foundation Launches 'Look Up' Campaign Raising Awareness for Tech Neck

From posture adjustment to investing in proper spine support, these tips can help individuals prevent tech neck.

RESTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The average American adult spends nearly eight hours a day looking at their phone or computer screen. This puts millions of Americans at risk of developing "tech neck," or strain to the cervical spine and its supporting muscles as a result of looking down at an electronic device for long periods of time. To help, the National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF) launched its new 'Look Up' campaign alerting individuals to the dangers of tech neck and offering easy-to-remember prevention tips.

"Tech neck diagnoses are on the rise as Americans spend an increasing amount of time each day using phones and computers," said Dr. Rita Roy, CEO of NSHF. "However, individuals don't need to give up their electronic devices to protect themselves from tech neck. Instead, following the simple yet effective tips featured in our 'Look Up' campaign can help prevent pain and injury."

"Tech neck often results in symptoms such as headaches, neck pain and stiffness, and shoulder pain," said Dr. Michael Daubs, President of the Cervical Spine Research Society . "Backed by research, the 'Look Up' campaign is an important step to alert individuals to these symptoms and increase the emphasis on prevention methods."

The 'Look Up' campaign includes crucial tips that can improve Americans' spinal health no matter their age or the frequency of their screen use.

Track the time. Look up from devices frequently and set reminders to move and stretch. Align the device. Hold devices at eye-level to ensure that your head is stacked over your spine. Build good posture habits. Combine effective lumbar support with a good seating position to relieve disc and neck position. Exercise. Adopt a regular exercise regimen to strengthen the neck, back and core muscles.

To learn more, read the attached National Spine Health Foundation's 'Look Up' campaign guide.

