Ionis to hold fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results webcast

Webcast scheduled for Wednesday, February 22 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, February 22nd at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

The webcast may be accessed at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the undisputed leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

