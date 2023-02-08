Anthony Hsieh Corrects the Record on loanDepot's Inaccurate Claims

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Hsieh, the Founder and largest voting stockholder of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) ("loanDepot" or "the Company") issued the following statement to correct the record with respect to certain matters referenced in loanDepot's press release of February 8.

The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has been aware of the candidacy of Steve Ozonian for several months now. In late November, in an effort to refresh the Board in his capacity as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Hsieh began introducing Mr. Ozonian to the Board as a potential independent director candidate. Mr. Hsieh showed patience over this period of time in order to allow the Board's fulsome consideration of Mr. Ozonian as a director candidate.





There has been no signal that Mr. Ozonian is being seriously considered as a candidate for the Board. Mr. Hsieh's conversations with the Board have consistently left him with the impression that Mr. Ozonian is not being seriously considered for the Board. In fact, despite the Board's claims that a fair review process is still ongoing, the Company's unusual actions of promoting Ms. Patenaude's biography and accomplishments and its recent actions only indicate Mr. Ozonian is not receiving fair consideration and signal its strong intent to move ahead with its nomination of Ms. Patenaude. On February 2 , the Company made the unusual choice to announce Ms. Patenaude's appointment to the Board of a non-profit and even in its response to Mr. Hsieh's February 7 press release, the Company inexplicably included Ms. Patenaude's biography. There is no dispute that Ms. Patenaude is an accomplished individual, but the Company's obvious attempts to publicize those accomplishments at this time speaks volumes.





It appears the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee was looking to run out the clock on considering Mr. Ozonian and deny Mr. Hsieh his rights as a stockholder. Mr. Hsieh was told there would be no decision on Mr. Ozonian's candidacy until sometime in late February. The nomination deadline for stockholders to exercise their rights to nominate a director, according to the Company's bylaws, is February 17 . Adhering to the Board's schedule would have caused Mr. Hsieh to waive his nomination rights as a stockholder.



