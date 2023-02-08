Agtonomy Partners With Treasury Wine Estates on Breakthrough Farming Technology for Specialty Crop Market

Innovative software platform and remotely operated equipment puts farmers in the driver's seat

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agtonomy, an ag tech software start-up, has announced that global wine producer Treasury Wine Estates will be the first paid trial customer of its innovative software and tele-guidance technology, named TeleFarmer™.

Agtonomy's TeleFarmer™ solution is comprised of innovative software, a suite of apps and an electric vehicle (EV) reference tractor. The solution allows specialty crop farmers to remotely manage and execute day-to-day farming tasks more efficiently and with more precision, all while keeping the farmer in control. The TeleFarmer™ solution helps address labor shortages and reduce a farm's overall carbon footprint, a focus area for agricultural producers worldwide.

"At Treasury Wine Estates, we are excited to be partnering with Agtonomy to trial TeleFarmer™ technology at some of our sites in California to help us make our first substantial step into the new generation of farming tools. This collaborative program means we can refine the solution for vineyard and other crop applications and tailor the solution to benefit specialty crop farmers everywhere while providing real opportunities to upskill our teams," said Simon Graves, director of vineyard operations at Treasury Americas, a division of Treasury Wine Estates.

"Continuously reducing our impact on the living world around us is a focus while we produce world-class wine. Our partnership with Agtonomy means using technology that supports our sustainability goals while balancing a future of tight labor availability and changing consumer demands," added Will Drayton, director of technical viticulture, sustainability and research at Treasury Americas.

Together, the parties have defined a program to utilize Agtonomy's solution side by side with existing equipment, operators and practices to really understand how the technology can improve overall farming outcomes, ease the transition from traditional equipment control and provide a return on investment.

"With a rising global population and shrinking availability of natural resources and skilled labor, the agricultural industry will need to turn to advances in technology for smart, sustainable solutions to both feed a growing world and keep their operations profitable," said Tim Bucher, CEO and co-founder of Agtonomy. "We are excited to partner with Treasury Wine Estates to not only utilize the solution we developed but to receive invaluable feedback and data that ensures we are meeting the needs of the market and delivering real value."

Agtonomy is focused on partnering with agricultural producers that understand the immediate and long-term needs of transitioning to sustainable practices that confront many challenges farmers face today. For more information, visit agtonomy.com.

The TeleFarmer™ solution will be on display at World Ag Expo, Feb.14-16 in Tulare, Calif. Bucher, along with additional members of the Agtonomy executive leadership team, will be available for interviews and live product demonstrations throughout the show in South Exhibits, booth #DS73-74.

About Agtonomy

Agtonomy, based in South San Francisco and Sonoma County, is a hybrid autonomy and tele-guidance service platform with the venture backing of GV, Toyota Ventures, Grit Ventures, Flybridge, Momenta, Village Global, Cavallo Ventures, Mirae Asset Venture Investment and many other prestigious investors. The platform will give local agriculture and land maintenance operators the ability to solve the skilled labor shortage with autonomous equipment and greatly increase their efficiency. The executive team consists of veterans from the AI, EV, cloud service and agriculture industries with extensive experience at companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, CNH Industrial, Microsoft, Uber and Kittyhawk, as well as lifelong farming experience at Northern California agriculture operations such as Trattore Farms.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is one of the world's leading premium wine companies, employing 2,500 talented people across the world, with wine sold in more than 70 countries around the world. TWE owns world-class wine production and packaging facilities in Australia (primarily in South Australia and Victoria), Marlborough in New Zealand, the North and Central Coast regions of California as well as in France and Italy. With a portfolio of outstanding wine brands, prized viticultural assets and world-class production facilities, TWE's commitment to delivering shareholder value is underpinned by its passion for crafting, marketing and selling quality wine through building sustainable partnerships with customers and other industry partners, globally.

