UnionMain Homes now opening new homes in the Lake Breeze community in Lavon, Texas

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionMain Homes at Lake Breeze is a new master-planned community in Lavon, Texas set to open on February 6, 2023. Lake Breeze offers spacious, modern floor plans on oversized lots with close access to Lake Lavon in the Community ISD. With a wide range of floorplans and lot sizes, there's something for everyone.

Fishing Lake/PondUnionMain Homes at Lake Breeze is a new master-planned community in Lavon, Texas. Lake Breeze offers spacious, modern floor plans with numerous amenities in the top-rated Community ISD. With a wide range of floorplans and lot sizes, there’s something for everyone.Residents can enjoy multiple nearby attractions including large Lake Lavon, playgrounds, parks and walking trails. Located just 32 miles from downtown Dallas, Lake Breeze offers close proximity to Interstate 30. (PRNewswire)

UnionMain Homes offers 40-foot and 50-foot homesites each with distinct floorplans. The 40-foot floor plans come equipped with numerous upgrades, including signature design package finishes. Choose between 3-floor plan options with 4+ bedrooms and 2.5-4 baths, ranging from 2,728 -3,272 square feet to fit the needs of your family. There are 6 front entry 50-foot floor plan options to choose from, offering 3+ bedrooms and 2.5-4 baths ranging from 2,224 – 3,448 square feet equipped with design package finishes.

"This neighborhood truly exemplifies the UnionMain Homes brand and lifestyle for which we are known," said Tim Gehan, UnionMain Homes CEO. "With our most popular features already included and personalization options available through our preselected design packages, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable locations in the Dallas area."

In Lake Breeze, you'll enjoy a small-town, family-friendly identity with a relaxed rural setting in one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas. This lakeside community is within mere minutes of some of Colin County's best shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. With easy access to Interstate 30 and Highway 78 enjoy access to all that Dallas – Fort Worth has to offer.

As a Lake Breeze homeowner, you'll join a community where your children's education is a top priority. Community ISD has received numerous accolades due to the hard work of students, teachers, curriculum staff, and campus leadership. The school district believes in providing every student with every opportunity to succeed and offers a variety of competitive sports and provides a high-quality fine arts education.

About UnionMain Homes

Combining over 75 years of homebuilding experience, our commitment to creating better living environments remains unwavering. We build with the latest energy-efficient construction materials and use cutting-edge approaches to deliver comfortable, eco-friendly homes that ensure long-lasting enjoyment and higher resale values. But we don't just focus on life inside the home- we believe in building community through each sought-after location we carefully select to build in, to truly enhance the lives of our customers.

To learn more about UnionMain Homes in Lake Breeze, visit our website here or visit our model at 711 Oak Street Lavon, Texas 75166.

At UnionMain Homes we are here to build a new home that perfectly represents your lifestyle. (PRNewsfoto/UnionMain Homes) (PRNewswire)

