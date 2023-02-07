Tokio Marine Highland is Premier Sponsor of EXPO CHICAGO 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokio Marine Highland, a leading provider of fine art insurance for personal and commercial risks, announced today that it will serve as a premier sponsor of the EXPO CHICAGO art fair, to be held April 13-16, 2023. The 10th edition of EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, will feature 170 leading international exhibitors at Navy Pier's Festival Hall, as well as robust programming. The exposition draws upon the city's rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while engaging the region's contemporary art community and collector base.

Tokio Marine Highland is a leading property and casualty underwriting agency that offers distinct specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, fine art, specialty property, real estate investment and lender-placed insurance. (PRNewsfoto/Tokio Marine Highland) (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to have Tokio Marine Highland join our exclusive roster of premier partners this year," said Tony Karman, Director and President of the fair. "Their team of insurance experts are embedded within the art world and have a true commitment to not only protecting but also supporting the arts."

"We are thrilled to partner with EXPO CHICAGO as a premier sponsor," said Christiane Fischer, President of Tokio Marine Highland's Fine Art Division. "Our company is international in reach, but our home base is Chicago, so it is truly meaningful to be able to support the local, regional, and international arts communities. This fair brings together so many collectors, dealers, museum professional, and art professionals and truly celebrates Chicago as an arts center."

In addition to supporting the fair, Tokio Marine Highland will co-sponsor a variety of events for dealers, collectors, museum directors, curators and art professionals during EXPO CHICAGO, including a VIP Collectors' Dinner, the Arts Club of Chicago Dealer & Collector Breakfast, the Art Institute of Chicago VIP Breakfast and Tour, and more.

Tokio Marine Highland is a wholly owned company of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market. An experienced authority on fine art insurance, Fischer provides the strategic leadership and delivery of Tokio Marine Highland's custom insurance solutions for the fine art market, including art dealer, exhibition, museum, and private and corporate collection coverages.

About Tokio Marine Highland

Tokio Marine Highland is a leading property and casualty underwriting agency that offers distinct specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, fine art, specialty property, real estate investment and lender-placed insurance. Tokio Marine Highland also includes Precise Adjustments, a wholly owned subsidiary that provides industry-leading claims capabilities.

Founded in 1962, Tokio Marine Highland Insurance Services, Inc. is a wholly owned company of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, rated A+ by Standard & Poor's for financial strength, and a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Highland has offices located in Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Irvine, CA, Miami, FL, and South Pasadena, CA.

For more information, visit our website at www.tokiomarinehighland.com.

About Expo Chicago

EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art features leading international galleries alongside a leading platform for contemporary art and cultural programming. The 10th anniversary edition of EXPO CHICAGO will take place within Navy Pier's historic Festival Hall April 13-16, 2022. EXPO CHICAGO presents a diverse and inventive program, including Dialogues (presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago) and Exchange by Northern Trust: An Interactive Conversation Around the Art of Collecting, unrivaled programs for both public and VIP audiences; IN/SITU, dynamic on-site installations highlighting large-scale sculpture, film, and site-specific work; and major public art initiatives, including IN/SITU Outside, with works installed throughout Chicago Park District locations, and OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project, a curated selection of work by international artists displayed throughout the city's digital billboard network. The EXPO CHICAGO program also features an unprecedented commitment to host curatorial initiatives during the exposition, including the Curatorial Forum in partnership with Independent Curators International (ICI), and the Curatorial Exchange, which partners with foreign agencies and consulates to expand the exposition's global reach; and the Directors Summit, which brings together emerging art museum leaders for a three-day program addressing the shifting dynamics of museum leadership today.

EXPO CHICAGO is presented by Art Expositions, LLC. Under the leadership of President and Director Tony Karman, EXPO CHICAGO draws upon the city's rich history as a vibrant international cultural destination, while highlighting the region's contemporary arts community and inspiring its collector base. For more information on EXPO CHICAGO visit expochicago.com.

Tokio Marine Highland Media Contact:

Joshua Clifton

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

312-736-2351 (office)

773-230-1304 (mobile)

joshua.clifton@tmhighland.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tokio Marine Highland