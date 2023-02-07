SOL ANNOUNCES CONTINUED PARTNERSHIP WITH BANDA MS DE SERGIO LIZARAGA AND SPONSORSHIP OF THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Two Mexican icons continue to expand their longstanding partnership and build on the Mi Banda Shines campaign.

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol is excited to announce they are continuing to expand their partnership with Banda MS, the award-winning musical group, and is proud to be the exclusive beer sponsor for their 20th anniversary United States tour. The tour brings the band to many of Sol's key markets throughout the United States including Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and more.

This announcement marks another year of partnership for Sol and Banda MS. In 2021, Sol brought music to the posada tradition by launching a sweepstakes where the winner had an exclusive Banda MS concert for their posada party. Last year, the Mexican beer brand and Banda MS teamed up for their "Mi Banda Shines" campaign, celebrating those who embrace their heritage to shine in new ways like Banda MS's experimentation with banda music with other genres.

"Sol and Banda MS are perfect partners because they both embrace their shared heritage and celebrate those who unapologetically represent their culture by shining in their own way," says Kacy Raffe, associate marketing manager for Sol. "Sol has so many exciting plans in store for 2023 and what better partner to bring them to life than Banda MS."

As a Mexican beer brand, Sol knows the importance of connecting with their culture and continues to celebrate how people can shine their own way. In partnership with Banda MS, Sol will be building upon the Mi Banda Shines campaign.

Sol and Banda MS de Sergio Lizaraga are joining forces for a variety of programs and collaborations in celebration of the 20th anniversary tour. Sol is excited to launch a Sol Banda MS packaging this summer. Fans are invited to join in on the fun including exclusive merch with surprise partners, VIP concert experiences, other prizes and more throughout the year.

"Sol is the iconic Mexican beer and we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with them this year and have them as a sponsor for our 20th anniversary tour," said Alan Ramirez, lead singer from Banda MS. "We've done great things in the past together such as the Sol Posada concert and Mi Banda Shines campaign that has allowed us to embrace our shared heritage and bring it to life."

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

