RestoringVision Joins the United Nations Friends of Vision Secretariat and Call for a Special Envoy on Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RestoringVision has joined the United Nations Friends of Vision secretariat and the call to UN Secretary-General António Guterres for the appointment of a Special Envoy on Vision.

"Advocacy has always been at the heart of the work of RestoringVision, and it is what has enabled us to build an unparalleled network of 2,500 NGO and government partners across the globe – many of which had not previously engaged in creating access to vision services and the provision of eyeglasses for the people they serve," said Pelin Munis, Ph.D., CEO of RestoringVision. "We are proud to now lend RestoringVision's voice to the global call for a Special Envoy on Vision at the UN, which would serve as a vision champion for the 1 billion people worldwide who have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed – 81% of which could be solved with the provision of reading glasses. A Special Envoy on Vision would further open the pathway to solving the global vision crisis, which RestoringVision is fiercely determined to achieve."

The Friends of Vision group of United Nations Member States consists of country representatives, including at the Ambassador level, from almost 70 countries. The Friends of Vision is chaired by Ambassador Dr. Walton Webson of Antigua and Barbuda, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith of Bangladesh, and Ambassador Fergal Mythen of Ireland. The group is supported by an active secretariat chaired by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). In addition to RestoringVision, other member organizations of the secretariat include: World Health Organization, OneSight Essilor Luxottica, The Fred Hollows Foundation, Sightsavers, Vision Council of America, SEVA, CBM, and HCP Cureblindness.

The UN Friends of Vision aims to advance eye health within the context of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, to raise its profile on the international agenda, and to share knowledge from the sector with and among Member States.

Read RestoringVision's blog series connecting the prioritization of eye health to the advancement of 8 UN Sustainable Development Goals, click here.

RestoringVision is a global nonprofit dedicated to creating equitable access to vision services and eyeglasses for individuals living on less than $2 a day. For more information, visit restoringvision.org.

