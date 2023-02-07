Appdome Announces its Dev2Cyber Agility Program

New Initiative Extends Appdome's Mission to Bring Mobile Development Best Practices to Mobile Application Cyber Defense and Protect Brands Globally.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile app economy's one and only Cyber Defense Automation platform, today announced its new Dev2Cyber Agility product initiative and partnership program. This new initiative, designed to offer new, enhanced and upgraded integrations with the entire DevOps and DevSecOps ecosystem, integrates Appdome's product with best-of-breed build, test, release, DAST/SAST and other platforms to accelerate delivery and improve velocity in securing the world's mobile experiences.

Mobile apps require vastly different, highly dynamic and more complex security protections than web apps. Mobile developers have a myriad of choices in the platforms, tools and frameworks to code, build, test and release mobile apps. Too often, protecting mobile apps requires manual, offline and out-of-band work that hinders shift-left cyber initiatives. With Appdome, cyber teams do shift left, leveraging a purpose-built technology platform and DEV-APIs to build, manage, test, release, verify and monitor cyber defense inside the DevOps or CI/CD pipeline. Appdome's new Dev2Cyber Agility initiative goes further, offering "out-of-the-box," pre-built integrations with the entire DevOps and DevSecOps ecosystem.

"Our mission is to make protecting every mobile app and every mobile end user easier," said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator and CEO of Appdome, "Via our DEV-APIs, we've interoperated with DevOps and DevSecOps vendors for some time, but now we're going above that to provide instant, rapid access to the full range of cyber defense, compliance and release orchestration capabilities Appdome has to offer inside the CI/CD pipeline."

As shown in a recent Global Consumer Survey, mobile consumers demand more protection in their mobile app experiences. Dev2Cyber Agility Partners join forces with Appdome to provide end-to-end Android & iOS cyber defense automation and accelerate delivery of better and more secure mobile application experiences for everyone. Through collaboration, technical validation and direct integration, Appdome and its Dev2Cyber Partners will provide industry-defining solutions that combine Appdome's cyber defense automation platform with each mobile brand's DevOps vendor of choice, making securing mobile apps better and easier for everyone.

"Everything is connected in the DevOps pipeline," said Karen Hsu, SVP of DevOps and Security Solutions at Appdome. "Our product is one-of-a-kind and presents a unique opportunity for mobile brands, developers, cyber teams and DevOps vendors to eliminate coding, reduce work, provide the fastest time-to-value, and improve cyber and mobile success."

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry a patented data-driven Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by patented artificial-intelligence based, coding technology, Threat-Events™ in-app threat-awareness and UI/UX control and ThreatScope™ mobile security operations center, to deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, MiTM attacks prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android & iOS apps, right inside mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading financial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android & iOS apps, mobile customers, and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2, and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending. Learn more at www.appdome.com.

