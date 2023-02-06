Ultima Genomics and Integrated DNA Technologies to Enable Application Portfolio on Ultima Sequencing Platforms

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, Inc., a developer of a revolutionary new ultra-high throughput sequencing architecture, today announced a strategic collaboration with global genomics solutions provider Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) to enable key next generation sequencing (NGS) applications on Ultima platforms. Together, the companies plan to provide differentiated library preparation reagents and optimized workflows for users of Ultima's platform.

NGS is a key pillar of biomedical research, from identifying new viral variants to determining the genetic drivers of disease, making high quality and consistent library preparation an important determinant in NGS data quality. With a mission to accelerate the pace of genomics, IDT's comprehensive suite of xGen™ NGS library preparation kits and adapters offer flexible solutions to enable the sequencing of previously inaccessible sample types.

"This partnership will combine IDT's proven track record in delivering high quality oligonucleotide products and library preparation kits together with Ultima's novel ultra-high throughput sequencing technologies, to advance our shared vision to enable the acquisition of genomic information at an unprecedented scale," said Ultima CEO Gilad Almogy. "We are pleased to partner with a recognized leader in the field to deliver optimized and integrated workflow solutions to our customers."

"We look forward to working with Ultima to co-develop future technologies that support researchers who rely on the unparalleled throughput of its new sequencing platform," said IDT President Demaris Mills. "A significant transformation in the life sciences is upon us, and we're excited to leverage IDT's expanded capabilities and xGen NGS portfolio, which have continually evolved with advancements in NGS."

Additional details of Ultima's and IDT's collaboration will be announced at a future date. Scientists and researchers interested to learn more about Ultima Genomics sequencing platforms can find more information at https://www.ultimagenomics.com/publications-and-resources.

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change — and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth, and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com

About IDT

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) develops, manufactures, and markets nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry. IDT has developed proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Through its GMP* services, IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. IDT is widely recognized as the industry leader in custom nucleic acid manufacture, serving over 130,000 life sciences researchers. IDT was founded in 1987 and has its manufacturing headquarters in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook , YouTube, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: RUO—For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use. *GMP refers to products manufactured under ISO 13485: 2016 QMS. Purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the use of these products and any associated regulatory or legal obligations.

