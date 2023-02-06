KGP Services, a Circet company, acquires Further Enterprise Solutions (FES) to expand its RF Engineering and Optimization services to the wireless communications industry

FARIBAULT, Minn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circet, a global network services provider, and its U.S. entity KGP Services, a leading provider of network services throughout the U.S., announce today the acquisition of Further Enterprise Solutions (FES), a leading provider of RF Engineering & Optimization, Installation & Commissioning, Staff Augmentation, and Decommissioning Services for the wireless communications industry.

Founded in 2002, FES employs 300+ highly specialized wireless services professionals, supporting critical network engineering, integration, and optimization services for leading communication service and equipment providers. The addition of FES will expand Circet / KGP Services' existing wireless services capabilities and expertise, providing customers a unique and comprehensive end-to-end wireless services offering.

Trevor Putrah, CEO of KGP Services, commented: "The addition of FES provides KGP Services with more robust technical capabilities in the areas of RF Engineering and Optimization, complementary to our current suite of wireless network services. We are very excited to work with the FES team to drive additional value to existing and new customers by providing a true turn-key wireless services offering."

Hooman Parsia, CEO of Further Enterprise Solutions, commented: "FES is honored to join the growing Circet and KGP Services family. We could not ask for a better partner in pursuit of best-in-class service offerings for our wireless services customers."

KGP Services, a Circet company, is a leading provider of communications network services and is a trusted partner to customers who build, own, and operate high-speed fiber, wireless, and cloud networks across North America. Our experienced team of over 2,000 professionals combines complete end-to-end capabilities with a customer-first culture to provide custom and turn-key solutions, spanning design, engineering, installation, integration, and maintenance for all technologies across Inside Plant (ISP), Outside Plant (OSP), and Wireless. Our customers include communications service providers, MSOs, cloud service providers, utilities/electric co-ops, municipalities, and others.

KGP Services is part of Circet Group, a global network services provider with operations in France, Germany, Italy, Benelux, Spain, Greece, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Morocco, Switzerland, Romania, and the U.S. In 2022, the Circet Group realized combined revenue of over 3.4 billion euros, with 15,000 employees across the various countries of operation.

To learn more visit: www.kgpco.com/KGPServices and www.circet.com/

FES delivers innovative RF, Site Deployment, Integration, and Optimization services to the telecommunications industry, enabling clients to achieve critical network efficiencies. Our highly skilled service professionals engage with industry leading national clients through turn-key projects managed and delivered by FES in close collaboration with local market teams. Over the past 21 years, FES has developed vast experience designing all technologies and equipment vendor platforms including new site turn-ups, technology upgrades, and improvement of poorly performing areas in mature networks.

To learn more visit: www.furtherllc.com

