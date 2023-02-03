Society Awards Announces New Trophy in Luxury Line, the Rainbow Chromatic Star

Revolutionary ion plating chromatic finish creates breathtaking, iridescent spectrum of color with a mirror reflective image demonstrating incredible innovation, inherent value and prestige

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Awards , the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury custom and limited edition awards, announces the release of the Rainbow Chromatic Star, the first award of its kind with an ion plated (IP) chromatic finish. A signature trophy in the Luxury Collection, it is now available for clients aspiring to distinguish their award programs with exclusivity and quality while bringing artful inspiration into spaces.

"At Society Awards, we always strive to innovate luxury awards and push the boundaries of what a high end trophy can be," said David Moritz, Owner and CEO of Society Awards. "This particular design, the Society Star, is one of our favorites, which is why it had to be the first award we created with the IP chromatic finish. It represents a symbol of achievement, and demonstrates the uniqueness which continues to distinguish Society Awards as the only luxury awards brand."

Society Awards is the first luxury awards creator to design and manufacture an award with an IP chromatic finish. The hand-applied plating, a technique borrowed from haute horology, uses a high-quality durable form of vapor deposition which results in an iridescent, array of rainbow golden hues across the trophy. The center of the statue concaves gently on the front and back while the edges are beveled on both sides. The base is a tall oval shape finished in the same material as the top casting for continuity, beauty, and inherent value. With incredible inherent value, this one-of-a-kind trophy presents a stunning chromatic appearance, seamlessly transitioning from color to color.

The launch of this revolutionary award builds on the iconic brand's commitment to elevating and leading the luxury award industry. Society Awards designs and crafts custom awards for a diverse client list that ranges from televised entertainment programs and large-scale digital media awards to Fortune 500 companies and esteemed associations. Since the company's inception in 2007, their expertise has positioned them as the trophy maker of the world's most recognized symbols of success, placing them on the most coveted red carpet events and exclusive award programs. Its custom design process allows Society Awards to deliver a luxurious, white-glove creative experience for clients from design to fulfillment, without a step overlooked.

As a courtesy, each Rainbow Chromatic Star will arrive in a gold box made of high-quality wrapping. The interior of the box is lined with a velvet or sateen fabric that both protects and showcases the award. To purchase the trophy, please contact Society Awards concierge at 212-845-9980 or customerservice@societyawards.com , or visit here .

About

Society Awards is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom and limited edition awards. The Charlotte-based company makes more famous, prestigious and televised awards than any brand in history. Its awards and recognition products are crafted with an artistry and mastery that has propelled them to be the unparalleled industry leader. Clients include NATAS Emmy, Academy of Country Music, Billboard, MTV, YouTube Creator Awards, NAACP, NBC's The Voice, American Music Awards, BET, CFDA, ABC's Dancing with the Stars, the Recording Academy, and many others. Learn more about the world's best awards maker at https://societyawards.com/

