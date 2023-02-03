Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) to Enhance AI-Based Music with ChatGPT Technology

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) is excited to announce its plans to explore using ChatGPT to enhance the already established artificial intelligence program that creates music for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pro Music Rights, Inc.

Pro Music Rights, founded in 2018 by Jake P. Noch, has been working on AI-based music since as early as 2017 and currently has a catalog of AI production-based music with human input that has been registered with the US Copyright Office. With the use of ChatGPT, the company hopes to improve the quality of its works and increase the speed of Pro Music Rights' expansion into other product lines such as Master Rights, mechanical rights, synchronization rights, and other subscription-based licensing audio services, and add to Pro Music Rights public performance rights repertoire.

Jake P. Noch, a pioneer in the use of AI in music, sees this as a pivotal moment for the industry. "I have always been an early adopter of AI in music, and with the rise of ChatGPT, I believe we have a unique opportunity to take AI-based music to the next level," he stated.

Music Licensing, Inc. and Pro Music Rights, Inc. are committed to delivering high-quality AI-based music to its shareholders and customers. With the use of ChatGPT, the company is confident that it can take its AI-based music to new heights and continue its growth trajectory in the industry as well as it's pre-existing expansion plans and business models

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. ( ProMusicRights.com )

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

