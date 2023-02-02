Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Total Restore Celebrates Over 2 Million Units Sold in 2022

Gundry MD Total Restore is a Powerful Dietary Supplement That Helps Promote A Healthy Gut Lining

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Gundry, a world-renowned heart surgeon, is the creator of the revolutionary supplement brand Gundry MD. Their best-selling product Gundry MD® Total Restore ® has sold over 2 million units in the year 2022. This one-of-a-kind dietary supplement helps your body fight off gas, bloating, digestive issues, "junk" food cravings, and unwanted weight gain. Gundry MD Total Restore's powerful blend of key ingredients is perfect for users that want to achieve healthier body weight and boost their energy. A body that feels healthier and lighter body can be achieved through Total Restore due to its ability to support the gut lining through its "gut hero" ingredients and amino acids.†*

Gundry MD® Total Restore® has sold over 2 million units in the year 2022. This one-of-a-kind dietary supplement helps your body fight off gas, bloating, digestive issues, “junk” food cravings, and unwanted weight gain. Gundry MD Total Restore’s powerful blend of key ingredients is perfect for users that want to achieve healthier body weight and boost their energy. (PRNewswire)

What is Gundry MD Total Restore?

Total Restore's ground-breaking formula helps users combat issues that can result from the consumption of lectins and a weak gut. Lectins are carbohydrate-binding proteins that are found in many foods and can damage your gut lining, which can result in waste, bacteria, and other dangerous particles passing through your bloodstream. Once passed through, those who consume lectins consistently can experience issues such as weight gain, skin issues, brain fog, and unhealthy food cravings. The 16 powerful ingredients in Gundry MD Total Restore help absorb lectins that may bind to the gut lining. By taking Gundry MD Total Restore, users also help nourish the gut lining to help the gut mend the damage done by particles that have passed through. In comparison to other dietary supplements, Total Restore by Gundry MD does not contain artificial sweeteners or added sugars. This product's 4-in-1 formula helps promote physical energy levels, healthy gut bacteria, and digestive health, and even can minimize unhealthy food cravings and joint discomfort.†*

What Ingredients Are Inside Gundry MD Total Restore?

There are four key ingredients in Gundry MD Total Restore's formula - a formula that has provided energy level, skin, and joint support amongst users.†*

PepZin GI™ - A combination of two "gut heroes", Zinc and L-carnosine, that supports a healthy gut lining and stomach.

L-Glutamine - An amino acid that helps reduce junk food cravings and helps support a healthy weight.

Licorice root extract - Has been found in studies to help the lining of your gut wall.

N-acetyl D-glucosamine - A powerful compound that helps ease joint discomfort, and helps the gut fight lectins.

Other ingredients in Gundry MD's Total Restore include:

Grape Seed Extract

Grapefruit Seed Extract

Magnesium

Wormwood Powder

Maitake Mushroom Extract

Berberine Bark Powder

Marshmallow Root Powder

Black Pepper Seeds Powder

Cinnamon Bark Powder

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Total Restore

The suggested use of Gundry MD Total Restore is to simply take 3 easy-to-swallow capsules each day. Dr. Steven Gundry recommends taking all three capsules with your largest meal of the day - or if easier, you can take a single capsule with each meal. It is also recommended to take Gundry MD Total Restore consistently for optimal results.

Where to Buy Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for a first-time customer price of $49.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day refund guarantee. The suggested use of Total Restore is to take 3 capsules per day with a glass of water. For more information, watch Dr. Gundry's Total Restore FAQ video on the Gundry MD Youtube channel.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Dark Spot Diminisher , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, Morning Joe, and many more outlets. Dr. Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry Youtube channel .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press contact:

Dana Lewis

dana@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gundry MD