Specially Curated and Diverse Events Are in Season this Spring in Miami and Miami Beach

Specially Curated and Diverse Events Are in Season this Spring in Miami and Miami Beach

With unique programming and great places to dine and stay, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau unveils new Spring in Miami program

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) unveils its new "Spring in Miami" programming, and welcomes visitors from all backgrounds and lifestyles to experience a diverse calendar of cultural events and happenings taking place across the destination this season. The program's website SpringInMiami.com will be the portal to all events and information on happenings throughout the season.

Greater Miami and Miami Beach Brand Logo (PRNewswire)

"This spring, Miami and Miami Beach present a season of events that are as diverse as the audience we welcome," said David Whitaker, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We take pride in being inclusive and welcoming of people from all backgrounds and lifestyles - and especially this spring we are offering programming sure to delight visitors of diverse interests from all walks of life."

As part of Spring in Miami, the Miami Beach Live! program returns in 2023 with a month full of fitness and lifestyle programming featuring complimentary Crunch fitness classes all weekends as well as:

Week I ( March 4-6 ): United First Responders Music Fest, Friday Night movie, Nike activations and Winter Party at Lummus Park.

Week II ( March 10-12 ): Check out some of the world's most celebrated Olympic volleyball players at the King of the Courts Crown Series and enjoy Nike activations.

Week III ( March 17-20 ): Art on the Drive, a Carnaval Miami Experience presented by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, will take over Ocean Drive with live music, children's entertainment and over 100 artists showcasing their fine art, skilled crafts and more in an upscale street festival. Volleyball enthusiasts can also enjoy tournaments by the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) which is celebrating their 40 th year anniversary, the FIU Surf & Turf Volleyball tournament and The Monster Obstacle Course will also bring mega slides for all ages. Included in the week is The Model Volleyball tournament which has taken place on the sands of Miami Beach since 2010 to become a globally renowned event. The free event is open to the public and features top model agencies including Next, CGM, Elite, Ford, Select, Front, Source, Runways and Dorothy Combs competing in the co-ed beach volleyball tournament.

Week IV ( March 24-26 ): Enjoy participating or watching the Miami Beach Fitness Festival powered by HYROX, and live music every evening.

Included in the Spring in Miami program is the inaugural Rainbow Spring LGBTQ program showcasing the destination's most popular events, including Winter Party Festival, Miami Beach Pride, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival, Sizzle and more.

In collaboration with the City of Miami Beach and a diverse group of institutions, the Aspen Institute returns with a multi-day event that brings together global and local policymakers during Aspen Ideas: Climate (March 6-9).

Music enthusiasts won't want to miss the 16th annual Jazz in the Gardens (March 11-12) which is regarded as one of the most important annual live jazz and R&B events in the world. Sean Paul, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson and Ari Lennox are in the lineup as well as Jodeci, El DeBarge, Keyshia Cole and more. This year's edition will also feature a special soulful gospel performance courtesy of Chandler Moore, Kierra "Kiki" Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. Other music events to look forward to are Ultra Music Festival (March 24-26) and Miami Music Week (March 21-26).

Other great events planned for the rest of the season include Miami Dade County Youth Fair (March 16-April 9), Coconut Grove Food & Wine Festival (March 19), Miami Open (March 19-April 2), Miami Tech Week (March 31-April 2), eMerge Americas Conference (April 20-21) and so much more.

Visitors actively planning a trip to Miami and Miami Beach can now access the newly relaunched website (in nine languages) at MiamiandMiamiBeach.com . The site offers innovative immersive experiences for deeper storytelling and lightning-fast site searches as well as keyword tags for topics of interest. Meeting planners will have access to enhanced features including detailed partner listings and access to meeting space details, floorplans and image galleries and be able to search hotels and venues.

About the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB):

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami & Miami Beach for leisure, business, meetings and conventions. For a vacation guide, visit our website at www.MiamiandMiamiBeach.com or call 1-888-76-Miami (US/Canada only) or 305-447-7777. To reach the GMCVB offices dial 305-539-3000. Meeting planners may call 1-800-933-8448 (US/Canada only) or 305-539-3071 or visit www.MiamiMeetings.com. To get further engaged with Greater Miami & Miami Beach, join the conversation by following us on our social media channels at Facebook.com/visitmiami, Twitter.com/miamiandbeaches, Instagram.com/miamiandbeaches, TikTok.com/@miamiandmiamibeach and Pinterest.com/miamiandbeaches.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau