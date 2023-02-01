Porter Wright adds litigation team, opens office in Tampa

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, a nationally recognized, full-service law firm based in Columbus, announced today its expansion into Tampa, Florida, through the addition of a 5-person litigation team from Freeborn & Peters LLP. The team bolsters the firm's capabilities in insurance brokerage counseling and litigation, reinsurance, restrictive covenants, and other complex commercial litigation matters. This growth will create the firm's second office in Florida and ninth nationwide.

Porter Wright's new Tampa office will include attorney Larry Ingram, who will serve as partner-in-charge, as well as partners Jessica Alley, Christina Flatau and Melissa Murphy. Attorney Michael Kelly will join the firm's offices in Chicago and Tampa.

"We are excited to grow our presence in Florida, bringing our depth of services to the thriving community of Tampa," said Bob Tannous, managing partner at Porter Wright. "Our new Tampa colleagues bring abundant experiences in key sectors, and we are fortunate to have them as part of our team."

"My colleagues and I are excited to be part of the Porter Wright team," said Ingram. "Porter Wright's outstanding national reputation and deep reservoir of talent across the country will benefit our clients and the entire Tampa community."

Porter Wright is one of Central Ohio's oldest and largest full-service law firms and has a lengthy history of strategic growth. The firm expanded throughout the 1980s and '90s through a series of mergers, opened an office in Pittsburgh in 2017, and expanded to Chicago in 2019. It has had a presence in Florida since 1987, with an office in Naples.

About Porter Wright

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP is a large law firm that traces its roots to 1846 in Ohio. From its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, and offices in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Naples, Florida.; Chicago, Illinois; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania., Porter Wright provides strategic legal counsel to a worldwide base of clients. To learn more, visit porterwright.com

