J.P. Morgan's Campbell Global Acquires Over 250,000 Acres of Commercial Timberland Valued at More Than $500 Million

Assets to be managed for both carbon capture and timber products to meet growing wood demand

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives today announced that institutional investors advised by the firm's wholly-owned timber investment manager, Campbell Global, have led the acquisition of over 250,000 productive acres of high-quality, commercial timberland across three properties in the Southeastern USA and valued at over half a billion dollars. Campbell Global was acquired by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in August 2021 and is recognized as a pioneer in timberland management, having managed more than five million acres worldwide for pension funds, foundations and other institutional investors since inception.

Aerial shot of Campbell Global property in Oklahoma. (PRNewswire)

The properties will be continuously managed for both carbon capture and timber production to meet growing demand for sustainable building products and other uses. The properties encompass:

Over 18 million metric tons of stored CO2 equivalents (mtCO2e), including more than half a million mtCO2e net retained carbon in 2021 alone

Approximately 120 million standing trees

Over 700 miles of streams protected by 30,000 acres of riparian forests that sustain water resources, providing wildlife habitats and increased biodiversity within the landscape

Over 250,000 acres of diverse wildlife habitat for recreational pursuits

"These acquisitions will give our clients access to sustainably managed forests that leverage our more than 40 years' experience in timberland management," said John Gilleland, Chief Executive Officer of Campbell Global.

"This transaction is one of the largest of its type in the past decade and builds on efforts to expand our asset class offering across alternatives by offering investors access to a robust carbon sequestration and timber management platform," said Anton Pil, Global Head of J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives. "We are committed to harnessing the extensive forest management expertise of Campbell Global to offer our clients the unique ESG benefits associated with timberland assets."

About J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives and J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Campbell Global

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than 50 years as an alternatives investment manager, US$216 billion in assets under management and more than 800 professionals (as of September 30, 2022), J.P. Morgan offers strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity, private credit, hedge funds, infrastructure, transportation, timber and liquid alternatives. Acquired by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2021, Campbell Global, LLC is a worldwide investment manager focused on timberland. Based in Portland, Oregon Campbell Global is recognized as an authority on both forest management and timberland investing, with over three decades of experience in timberland management and value creation. A pioneer in the field, they have managed more than 5 million acres worldwide for pension funds, foundations and other institutional investors since inception.

For more information, visit jpmorgan.com/am

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/J.P. Morgan Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management