ENERGAGE NAMES FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE CORPORATION A WINNER OF THE 2023 TOP WORKPLACES USA

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation has announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Fairway COO Len Krupinski said, "We all try to make Fairway feel like a family, and it's not a coincidence that we are an employee-owned company. We all share responsibility for Fairway's success."

"Our #1 core value at Fairway is Humility," said Fairway CEO Steve Jacobson. "We are all honored and excited to learn we've been named Top Workplace for the third year in a row, but we also know that if we are successful, it is because the discipline is to listen first and support the consumer, one day and one loan at a time."

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation:

Founded in 1996 by Steve Jacobson and named by a childhood best friend, colleague and forever member of the Fairway family, Randy Cross, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage lender headquartered in Madison Wisconsin and Carrollton Texas. The company has more than 500 branches and over 8,000 employees nationwide.

At Fairway, customer service is a way of life. Not only are we dedicated to finding great loan products and rates for our customers, we also offer some of the fastest turn times in the industry. Our goal is to act as a trusted adviser, providing highly personalized service and helping clients through every step of the loan process. It is all designed to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

