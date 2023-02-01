Brazilian Leather and Textile Goods Take Center Stage at Lineapelle New York

Brazil's presence at international leather sector event is expected to foster connections with international buyers and drive USD $20 million in exports over the next year

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, 15 Brazilian leather producers will exhibit their newest designs and products at Lineapelle New York, a leading tradeshow for the world's most exclusive leather, textile, and synthetics manufacturers. Supported by Brazilian Leather – a partnership between ApexBrasil (the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) and CICB (the Centre for the Brazilian Tanning Industry) to promote exports of leather products from Brazil – the Brazilian companies that will be present at Lineapelle this week will join leading leather producers from around the world to meet with buyers and industry designers as fashion and accessory brands plan their sample collections for the upcoming summer season.

The Brazilian Leather project supports 137 tanneries and related producers of leather throughout Brazil, accounting for 91% of the country's leather exports in 2022. Brazilian leather exports in 2022 reached USD $1.218 billion, marking a 25% increase in value since 2020. The U.S. remained positioned as the second largest importer of Brazilian leather, behind China, with goods bound for the U.S. accounting for USD $224 million. Global leather trade, like many sectors, experienced interruptions due to supply chain challenges and border closings throughout COVID. As travel and trade re-open around the world, ApexBrasil and CICB look forward to working together to reignite bilateral relationships and boost international trade activity with the talented leather producers from Brazil.

With a specific focus on shoes, handbags, leather goods, and leatherwear, Lineapelle New York is a biannual opportunity for esteemed leather producers to connect with international buyers. The first iteration of Lineapelle in 2023 will take place from February 1-2 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, which is the heart of New York City's contemporary art district. Over the course of two days, more than a thousand visitors will learn about industry trends for summer 2023 and enjoy an exclusive preview of the materials from 15 of Brazil's top manufacturers. Brazil's presence at Lineapelle alone is expected to result in USD $20 million of business through the next 12 months. The second iteration of Lineapelle New York takes place in July as international fashion and footwear designers prepare for their new winter collections. ApexBrasil and CICB also expect to send Brazilian companies to this show, to build on the momentum from this week.

"Brazil has a long-standing history of excellence in the leather sector," noted Clara do Carmo Rios dos Santos, Project Manager for leather at ApexBrasil. "Over the past 70 years, Brazil's leather production has quadrupled in volume because our leading leather companies have embraced globalization. Participating in international events such as Lineapelle gives our manufacturers the opportunity to showcase the unique and high-quality products that buyers can expect from Brazil. With a history of beautiful fashion designs and well-made goods, we are excited to continue supporting CICB and the Brazilian leather sector in its mission to pursue sustainable growth of the segment, while maintaining high standards of quality, creative design, and craftsmanship."

Visitors to Lineapelle will have the opportunity to view Brazilian made products and connect with representatives from: A. Bühler, Baby Leather, OCM Best Brasil, Bolzano, CBR – Couros Bom Retiro, Cortume Krumenauer, Couro e Arte, Couros Nobre, Courovale, Curtume Rusan, Fuga Couros S/A, Natur Leather, Nova Kaeru, Polar Couros, and Sud Leather.

ApexBrasil considers leather and the creative economy sector as a key priority. To learn more about ApexBrasil and other trade sectors the agency supports, visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/trade-sectors.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. ApexBrasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. ApexBrasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. ApexBrasil is an agency linked to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC).

About the Centre for the Brazilian Tanning Industry (CICB)

The Centre for the Brazilian Tanning Industry (CICB) is a legal entity governed by private law, created as a non-profit association and founded in 1957 in the city of Rio de Janeiro to lead a group of the most important industrialists in the Brazilian tanning sector. Since its founding, the CICB has acted as a centralizer of the interests of all Brazilian tanneries regardless of location, size or specialization. In 2008, the CICB changed its statute, professionalizing the entity. The CICB is the official entity representing the leather sector, successfully defending, since its creation, the industrialization of leather with added value, together with Brazilian governmental authorities. The CICB also encourages the development of the sector by conducting research and market studies, as well as articulating practices of technological innovation and design.

