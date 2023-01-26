Stampli Launches Corporate Card Solution to Simplify Spend Management

Stampli Expenses brings together effortless card creation with seamless expense management, approvals, reconciliation, and reporting.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli, the leading provider of Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions, today announced the release of Stampli Expenses, a new offering part of Stampli Card that provides businesses with end-to-end management over employee expenses in addition to controlling corporate card spend, invoice processing, and payments within a single platform.

Stampli Expenses streamlines expense management for businesses by eliminating the need for tedious and manual tasks such as using spreadsheets, managing receipts, and gathering information. Both virtual and physical Stampli Expense cards include:

End-to-end management of all employee expenses from card creation to usage, processing, approvals, and automated sync back to your ERP.

Gain complete control over employee spend by configuring expense policies & workflows to unique business needs such as card requestors, required expense information, expense approvers, and more.

Eliminate time-consuming, manual tasks such as obtaining receipts, purchase details, chasing down expense approvers, and completing spreadsheets.

Give employees time back to focus on tasks that add more value by approving single or multiple purchases at a time.

Process expenses instantly with visibility to purchases in near real-time rather than waiting until month-end or when employees submit spreadsheets.

"We are excited to unveil Stampli Expenses, the next-gen enhancement to our Stampli Card offering," said Eyal Feldman, CEO and Co-founder at Stampli. "Businesses of all sizes have employee expenses, and AP teams today need the ability to manage all of those expenses effortlessly. This new solution provides businesses with a seamless, integrated solution for managing all employee expenses from start to finish."

The new Stampli Expenses offering is fully-integrated with Stampli's existing AP Automation platform and Stampli Card, providing businesses with built-in expense policies and approval workflows ensures AP has full control over spending. Employees can be assigned a Stampli Card for one-time use, multi-use, or cyclical expenses.

"With Stampli Expenses, customers can easily collect, approve, and process expenses, all while gaining complete control over employee spend through customizable expense policies," said Eyal. "We are proud to offer this powerful, end-to-end expense management solution that eliminates manual tasks and streamlines the entire process, saving businesses valuable time and resources. Stampli Expenses is a true game changer for expense management, and we can't wait for our customers to experience its benefits."

The Stampli Expenses module is available now to all Stampli customers. To learn more about Stampli and its AP Automation solution, visit www.stampli.com.

About Stampli

Stampli is a complete AP Automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, corporate cards, and payments all in one place, allowing AP to have full control and visibility over corporate spending. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone else involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster.

In addition, Stampli's artificial intelligence (AI), Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify General Ledger-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems, including Acumatica, Dealertrack, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, QuickBooks, Sage 100, Sage Intacct, SAP, and more. For more information, visit www.stampli.com.

