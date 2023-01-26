Submit Photos/Videos
ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net income was $148 million, or $1.37 per share, on revenues of $1.727 billion. Net income for the prior year's fourth quarter was $168 million, or $1.51 per share, on revenues of $1.770 billion.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $658 million, or $6.03 per share, on revenues of $7.238 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $599 million, or $5.36 per share, on revenues of $6.461 billion.

"2022 was a very successful year across the entire Robert Half enterprise. We grew full-year revenues and earnings per share — both by more than 12 percent — and achieved new record levels for each," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "All of our major practice areas — contract, permanent placement and Protiviti — reached new all-time highs, over and above the very strong growth in the prior year. We enter 2023 optimistic about our ability to navigate the uncertain global macroeconomic environment and the tight labor markets around the world.

"The energy and dedication of our global teams made possible a record number of awards and accolades in 2022. Fourth-quarter recognition included being named as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ and honored by Forbes as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies. We are particularly proud of the recognition we continue to receive for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will conduct a conference call today at 5 p.m. EST. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number to listen to today's conference call is 888-394-8218 (+1-323-994-2093  outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 6821099.

A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EST on January 26 and ending at 8 p.m. EST on February 23. To access the replay, visit https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ42022. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at www.roberthalf.com.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The Company offers contract and permanent placement talent solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result, suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center.

ATTACHED


Summary of Operations

 

Supplemental Financial Information

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)











Service revenues

$  1,727,026


$  1,769,917


$  7,238,142


$  6,461,444

Costs of services

1,007,979


1,025,799


4,144,093


3,765,416









Gross margin

719,047


744,118


3,094,049


2,696,028









Selling, general and administrative expenses

545,129


544,551


2,117,296


1,951,282

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation

trusts

(24,819)


(23,040)


86,139


(61,078)

Amortization of intangible assets

417


517


1,667


2,241

Interest income, net

(4,778)


(52)


(8,008)


(197)









Income before income taxes

203,098


222,142


896,955


803,780

Provision for income taxes

55,445


54,198


239,036


205,154









Net income

$   147,653


$   167,944


$   657,919


$   598,626









Diluted net income per share

$          1.37


$          1.51


$          6.03


$          5.36









Shares:








Basic

106,980


109,488


108,214


110,482

Diluted

107,808


111,020


109,171


111,718

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022

% of
Revenue


2021

% of
Revenue


2022

% of
Revenue


2021

% of
Revenue


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME

  INFORMATION:












Contract talent solutions

$  105,420

9.8 %


$  114,174

10.2 %


$  492,281

10.9 %


$  393,872

9.8 %

Permanent placement talent solutions

$  21,365

13.7 %


$  27,202

17.2 %


$  127,622

17.6 %


$  106,465

18.7 %

Protiviti

$  71,952

14.4 %


$  81,231

16.4 %


$  270,711

13.7 %


$  305,487

16.5 %



December 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)



SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:





Cash and cash equivalents


$    658,626


$    619,001

Accounts receivable, net


$ 1,018,287


$    984,691

Total assets


$ 2,964,488


$ 2,952,359

Total current liabilities


$ 1,216,202


$ 1,358,673

Total stockholders' equity


$ 1,568,558


$ 1,381,051



Year Ended December 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)



SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Depreciation


$      47,398


$      52,210

Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs


$      40,357


$      31,240

Capital expenditures


$      61,120


$      36,611

Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)


3,318


2,796

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

The Company completed a multiyear process to unify its family of Robert Half endorsed divisional brands to one single specialized brand, Robert Half. This simplifies the Company's go-to-market brand structure for clients and candidates and provides leverage for greater brand awareness and allows future flexibility to expand the Company's existing practice groups without the need for new brands. The Company's financial disclosures for contract talent solutions (formerly temporary and consultant staffing) are based on functional specialization rather than the previously branded divisions. The functional specializations are: finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology. Finance and accounting combines the former Accountemps and Robert Half Management Resources, administrative and customer support was previously OfficeTeam, and technology was formerly Robert Half Technology. Protiviti and permanent placement talent solutions continue to be reported separately. What was previously referred to as staffing operations is now referred to as talent solutions. There is no change to the underlying business operations or organization.

The Company's presentation of service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these businesses internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.


























2020


2021


2022


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4

SERVICE REVENUES:
























Finance and accounting

$   701,762


$   496,573


$   506,515


$   552,116


$   600,387


$   663,892


$   732,365


$   768,204


$   801,690


$   810,910


$   805,229


$   767,354

Administrative and customer

   support

239,979


136,299


173,685


214,985


220,467


263,192


279,370


295,872


284,906


274,141


250,531


233,056

Technology

196,652


162,028


161,007


175,730


172,239


194,233


215,500


213,414


213,327


218,190


216,735


209,009

Elimination of intersegment

   revenues

(46,273)


(41,514)


(59,816)


(92,393)


(103,818)


(143,036)


(172,534)


(161,004)


(144,200)


(137,548)


(132,745)


(137,738)

Total contract talent solutions

1,092,120


753,386


781,391


850,438


889,275


978,281


1,054,701


1,116,486


1,155,723


1,165,693


1,139,750


1,071,681

Permanent placement talent

   solutions

120,489


71,030


87,203


91,387


111,703


143,640


156,444


158,133


186,782


200,096


182,329


155,948

Protiviti

294,082


283,910


321,303


362,261


397,402


458,660


501,421


495,298


472,329


497,038


511,376


499,397

Total service revenues

$  1,506,691


$  1,108,326


$  1,189,897


$  1,304,086


$  1,398,380


$  1,580,581


$  1,712,566


$  1,769,917


$  1,814,834


$  1,862,827


$  1,833,455


$  1,727,026

























ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates segment performance.

As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

  • Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
  • Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended December 31,


Relationships


Year Ended December 31,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021

Gross Margin
































Contract talent solutions

$  427,736


$  444,295


$  427,736


$  444,295


39.9 %


39.8 %


39.9 %


39.8 %


$ 1,804,029


$ 1,598,716


$ 1,804,029


$ 1,598,716


39.8 %


39.6 %


39.8 %


39.6 %

Permanent placement talent solutions

155,559


157,862


155,559


157,862


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


723,706


568,983


723,706


568,983


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %

Protiviti

135,752


141,961


139,862


145,244


27.2 %


28.7 %


28.0 %


29.3 %


566,314


528,329


552,465


537,176


28.6 %


28.5 %


27.9 %


29.0 %

Total

$  719,047


$  744,118


$  723,157


$  747,401


41.6 %


42.0 %


41.9 %


42.2 %


$ 3,094,049


$ 2,696,028


$ 3,080,200


$ 2,704,875


42.7 %


41.7 %


42.6 %


41.9 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:


Quarter Ended December 31, 2022


Quarter Ended December 31, 2021


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin
























As Reported

$   427,736

39.9 %


$ 155,559

99.8 %


$ 135,752

27.2 %


$   719,047

41.6 %


$   444,295

39.8 %


$ 157,862

99.8 %


$ 141,961

28.7 %


$   744,118

42.0 %

Adjustments (1)



4,110

0.8 %


4,110

0.3 %




3,283

0.6 %


3,283

0.2 %

As Adjusted

$   427,736

39.9 %


$ 155,559

99.8 %


$ 139,862

28.0 %


$   723,157

41.9 %


$   444,295

39.8 %


$ 157,862

99.8 %


$ 145,244

29.3 %


$   747,401

42.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:


Year Ended December 31, 2022


Year Ended December 31, 2021


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin
























As Reported

$ 1,804,029

39.8 %


$ 723,706

99.8 %


$ 566,314

28.6 %


$ 3,094,049

42.7 %


$ 1,598,716

39.6 %


$ 568,983

99.8 %


$ 528,329

28.5 %


$ 2,696,028

41.7 %

Adjustments (1)



(13,849)

(0.7 %)


(13,849)

(0.1 %)




8,847

0.5 %


8,847

0.2 %

As Adjusted

$ 1,804,029

39.8 %


$ 723,706

99.8 %


$ 552,465

27.9 %


$ 3,080,200

42.6 %


$ 1,598,716

39.6 %


$ 568,983

99.8 %


$ 537,176

29.0 %


$ 2,704,875

41.9 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended December 31,


Relationships


Year Ended December 31,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses
































Contract talent solutions

$  340,492


$  347,826


$  322,316


$  330,121


31.8 %


31.2 %


30.1 %


29.6 %


$ 1,248,378


$ 1,251,565


$ 1,311,748


$ 1,204,844


27.5 %


31.0 %


28.9 %


29.8 %

Permanent placement talent solutions

136,727


132,712


134,194


130,660


87.7 %


83.9 %


86.1 %


82.6 %


587,164


468,028


596,084


462,518


81.0 %


82.1 %


82.2 %


81.2 %

Protiviti

67,910


64,013


67,910


64,013


13.6 %


12.9 %


13.6 %


12.9 %


281,754


231,689


281,754


231,689


14.2 %


12.5 %


14.2 %


12.5 %

Total

$  545,129


$  544,551


$  524,420


$  524,794


31.6 %


30.8 %


30.4 %


29.7 %


$ 2,117,296


$ 1,951,282


$ 2,189,586


$ 1,899,051


29.3 %


30.2 %


30.3 %


29.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:


Quarter Ended December 31, 2022


Quarter Ended December 31, 2021


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses                                























As Reported

$   340,492

31.8 %


$ 136,727

87.7 %


$   67,910

13.6 %


$   545,129

31.6 %


$   347,826

31.2 %


$ 132,712

83.9 %


$   64,013

12.9 %


$   544,551

30.8 %

Adjustments (1)

(18,176)

(1.7 %)


(2,533)

(1.6 %)



(20,709)

(1.2 %)


(17,705)

(1.6 %)


(2,052)

(1.3 %)



(19,757)

(1.1 %)

As Adjusted

$   322,316

30.1 %


$ 134,194

86.1 %


$   67,910

13.6 %


$   524,420

30.4 %


$   330,121

29.6 %


$ 130,660

82.6 %


$   64,013

12.9 %


$   524,794

29.7 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:


Year Ended December 31, 2022


Year Ended December 31, 2021


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent placement
talent solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses                                 























As Reported

$  1,248,378

27.5 %


$ 587,164

81.0 %


$ 281,754

14.2 %


$  2,117,296

29.3 %


$  1,251,565

31.0 %


$ 468,028

82.1 %


$ 231,689

12.5 %


$  1,951,282

30.2 %

Adjustments (1)

63,370

1.4 %


8,920

1.2 %



72,290

1.0 %


(46,721)

(1.2 %)


(5,510)

(0.9 %)



(52,231)

(0.8 %)

As Adjusted

$  1,311,748

28.9 %


$ 596,084

82.2 %


$ 281,754

14.2 %


$  2,189,586

30.3 %


$  1,204,844

29.8 %


$ 462,518

81.2 %


$ 231,689

12.5 %


$  1,899,051

29.4 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:


Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


% of
Revenue


2021


% of
Revenue


2022


% of
Revenue


2021


% of
Revenue

Income before income taxes

$  203,098


11.8 %


$  222,142


12.6 %


$  896,955


12.4 %


$  803,780


12.4 %

Interest income, net

(4,778)


(0.3 %)


(52)


0.0 %


(8,008)


(0.1 %)


(197)


0.0 %

Amortization of intangible assets

417


0.0 %


517


0.0 %


1,667


0.0 %


2,241


0.1 %

Combined segment income

$  198,737


11.5 %


$  222,607


12.6 %


$  890,614


12.3 %


$  805,824


12.5 %

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED): 




Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)


Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)



2021


2022


2021


2022



Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4

Global

























Finance and accounting


44.6


39.1


33.5


22.1


9.9


-0.1


43.5


39.8


34.6


24.4


12.8


2.9

Administrative and customer support


60.8


37.6


29.2


4.2


-10.3


-21.2


60.0


38.4


30.5


6.3


-7.8


-18.8

Technology


33.8


21.4


23.9


12.3


0.6


-2.1


33.1


21.8


24.6


13.9


2.5


0.5

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)


188.4


74.3


38.9


-3.8


-23.1


-14.5


187.5


75.1


40.1


-1.9


-20.8


-11.5

Total contract talent solutions


35.0


31.3


30.0


19.2


8.1


-4.0


34.0


31.9


31.0


21.3


10.7


-1.2

Permanent placement talent solutions


79.4


73.0


67.2


39.3


16.5


-1.4


77.7


73.8


68.8


42.6


20.3


2.4

Total talent solutions


39.4


35.3


34.1


21.7


9.2


-3.7


38.4


36.0


35.2


24.0


12.0


-0.8

Protiviti


56.1


36.7


18.9


8.4


2.0


0.8


55.1


37.4


20.0


10.8


4.8


4.0

Total


43.9


35.7


29.8


17.9


7.1


-2.4


42.9


36.3


30.9


20.2


9.9


0.6


























United States

























Contract talent solutions


35.5


33.4


33.4


22.7


11.3


-3.4


35.5


33.6


33.4


22.7


11.3


-2.9

Permanent placement talent solutions


85.1


78.6


78.3


44.3


22.4


1.4


85.1


78.9


78.3


44.3


22.4


1.9

Total talent solutions


40.0


37.2


37.8


25.2


12.6


-2.9


40.0


37.4


37.8


25.2


12.6


-2.4

Protiviti


53.7


31.7


17.0


8.3


4.1


3.6


53.7


31.9


17.0


8.3


4.1


4.1

Total


43.8


35.6


31.7


20.2


10.0


-1.1


43.8


35.8


31.7


20.2


10.0


-0.6


























International

























Contract talent solutions


33.0


24.0


18.5


7.0


-3.2


-6.3


29.1


26.3


23.5


16.6


8.7


5.3

Permanent placement talent solutions


67.3


61.9


44.7


28.0


2.9


-7.5


62.1


64.0


50.0


39.0


15.4


4.3

Total talent solutions


37.7


29.2


22.5


10.5


-2.2


-6.5


33.7


31.6


27.5


20.3


9.8


5.2

Protiviti


65.9


58.3


26.2


8.6


-6.3


-9.2


61.4


61.2


32.3


20.6


7.3


3.7

Total


44.3


36.2


23.4


10.0


-3.3


-7.3


40.1


38.6


28.7


20.4


9.1


4.8



(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 11-13.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

 


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



 Q3 2021


 Q4 2021


 Q1 2022


 Q2 2022


 Q3 2022


 Q4 2022

Finance and accounting













As Reported


44.6


39.1


33.5


22.1


9.9


-0.1

Billing Days Impact


-0.3


0.3


-0.2


0.0


0.2


0.8

Currency Impact


-0.8


0.4


1.3


2.3


2.7


2.2

As Adjusted


43.5


39.8


34.6


24.4


12.8


2.9

Administrative and customer support













As Reported


60.8


37.6


29.2


4.2


-10.3


-21.2

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.1


0.7

Currency Impact


-0.6


0.7


1.5


2.1


2.4


1.7

As Adjusted


60.0


38.4


30.5


6.3


-7.8


-18.8

Technology













As Reported


33.8


21.4


23.9


12.3


0.6


-2.1

Billing Days Impact


-0.1


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.1


0.9

Currency Impact


-0.6


0.3


0.9


1.6


1.8


1.7

As Adjusted


33.1


21.8


24.6


13.9


2.5


0.5

Elimination of intersegment revenues













As Reported


188.4


74.3


38.9


-3.8


-23.1


-14.5

Billing Days Impact


-0.4


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.2


0.8

Currency Impact


-0.5


0.7


1.4


1.9


2.1


2.2

As Adjusted


187.5


75.1


40.1


-1.9


-20.8


-11.5

Total contract talent solutions













As Reported


35.0


31.3


30.0


19.2


8.1


-4.0

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.1


0.8

Currency Impact


-0.8


0.5


1.2


2.1


2.5


2.0

As Adjusted


34.0


31.9


31.0


21.3


10.7


-1.2

Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


79.4


73.0


67.2


39.3


16.5


-1.4

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.1


-0.3


0.0


0.2


0.8

Currency Impact


-1.5


0.7


1.9


3.3


3.6


3.0

As Adjusted


77.7


73.8


68.8


42.6


20.3


2.4

Total talent solutions













As Reported


39.4


35.3


34.1


21.7


9.2


-3.7

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.2


-0.2


0.0


0.1


0.8

Currency Impact


-0.8


0.5


1.3


2.3


2.7


2.1

As Adjusted


38.4


36.0


35.2


24.0


12.0


-0.8

Protiviti













As Reported


56.1


36.7


18.9


8.4


2.0


0.8

Billing Days Impact


-0.3


0.2


-0.2


0.0


0.2


0.8

Currency Impact


-0.7


0.5


1.3


2.4


2.6


2.4

As Adjusted


55.1


37.4


20.0


10.8


4.8


4.0

Total













As Reported


43.9


35.7


29.8


17.9


7.1


-2.4

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.2


0.8

Currency Impact


-0.8


0.5


1.3


2.3


2.6


2.2

As Adjusted


42.9


36.3


30.9


20.2


9.9


0.6

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

 


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



 Q3 2021


 Q4 2021


 Q1 2022


 Q2 2022


 Q3 2022


 Q4 2022

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


35.5


33.4


33.4


22.7


11.3


-3.4

Billing Days Impact


0.0


0.2


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


35.5


33.6


33.4


22.7


11.3


-2.9














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


85.1


78.6


78.3


44.3


22.4


1.4

Billing Days Impact


0.0


0.3


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


85.1


78.9


78.3


44.3


22.4


1.9














Total talent solutions













As Reported


40.0


37.2


37.8


25.2


12.6


-2.9

Billing Days Impact


0.0


0.2


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


40.0


37.4


37.8


25.2


12.6


-2.4














Protiviti













As Reported


53.7


31.7


17.0


8.3


4.1


3.6

Billing Days Impact



0.2



0.0


0.0


0.5

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


53.7


31.9


17.0


8.3


4.1


4.1














Total













As Reported


43.8


35.6


31.7


20.2


10.0


-1.1

Billing Days Impact


0.0


0.2


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


43.8


35.8


31.7


20.2


10.0


-0.6

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



 Q3 2021


 Q4 2021


 Q1 2022


 Q2 2022


 Q3 2022


 Q4 2022

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


33.0


24.0


18.5


7.0


-3.2


-6.3

Billing Days Impact


-0.5


0.1


-0.4


0.2


0.5


2.1

Currency Impact


-3.4


2.2


5.4


9.4


11.4


9.5

As Adjusted


29.1


26.3


23.5


16.6


8.7


5.3














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


67.3


61.9


44.7


28.0


2.9


-7.5

Billing Days Impact


-0.6


0.1


-0.5


0.2


0.6


2.2

Currency Impact


-4.6


2.0


5.8


10.8


11.9


9.6

As Adjusted


62.1


64.0


50.0


39.0


15.4


4.3














Total talent solutions













As Reported


37.7


29.2


22.5


10.5


-2.2


-6.5

Billing Days Impact


-0.5


0.2


-0.4


0.1


0.5


2.2

Currency Impact


-3.5


2.2


5.4


9.7


11.5


9.5

As Adjusted


33.7


31.6


27.5


20.3


9.8


5.2














Protiviti













As Reported


65.9


58.3


26.2


8.6


-6.3


-9.2

Billing Days Impact


-0.7


0.1


-0.5


0.2


0.5


2.1

Currency Impact


-3.8


2.8


6.6


11.8


13.1


10.8

As Adjusted


61.4


61.2


32.3


20.6


7.3


3.7














Total













As Reported


44.3


36.2


23.4


10.0


-3.3


-7.3

Billing Days Impact


-0.6


0.1


-0.4


0.2


0.5


2.2

Currency Impact


-3.6


2.3


5.7


10.2


11.9


9.9

As Adjusted


40.1


38.6


28.7


20.4


9.1


4.8

View original content to download multimedia:

