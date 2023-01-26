Responder Health and Youturn Health Partner to Provide Mental Health Support for First Responders

COPPELL, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youturn Health, a virtual support program designed to help individuals and their family members manage behavioral health and substance misuse issues, has announced a partnership with Responder Health, a platform that provides education and support on stress and trauma to a community of over 200,000 first responders.

The new partnership provides 200,000 first responders access to education on mental health and substance misuse.

The statistics around first responder mental health are staggering: Depression and PTSD are up to five times more common in first responders than the general public, and police and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty (Ruderman Family Foundation). Further, law enforcement officers are three times more likely to suffer from a substance use disorder than the general public (Psychology Today).

First responders are the backbone of society and are exposed to stress, tragedy, and trauma on an almost daily basis. Despite this substantial need for mental health services, antiquated codes of silence, the stigma of being seen as weak, and the threat (perceived or real) of disciplinary action keep many who are in need from seeking help.

"It is absolutely critical to get the men and women who keep us safe the support they need to treat chronic stress and trauma," said Sean Riley, Co-Executive Director of Responder Health and a 20-year law enforcement veteran. "We're working to break the code of silence that causes officers of the law to needlessly suffer. Our community resources combined with Youturn Health's education platform will save lives. Together, we are able to provide services and a continuum of care that is unmatched anywhere in the United States."

The formal offering will provide members of Responder Health's community with access to Youturn Health's library of over 300 education videos, personal stories, and conversations on stress, anxiety, grief, substance misuse, mental health, and suicidal ideation. The videos will be available to all community members via the Responder Health mobile app.

"This partnership is game changing," said Youturn Health CEO Hamilton Baiden. "We're committed to helping as many people as possible with education on mental health and substance misuse. The phenomenal work Responder Health has done building a resource community for first responders allows us to reach a community in desperate need of support."

About Responder Health

Responder Health provides first responders and their families full-service solutions and support for stress and trauma, including a confidential peer hotline, customized assistance and concierge services, peer support development and crisis response assistance, and a wealth of online and in-person training courses that focus on wellness and resiliency – all designed by first responders, for first responders. Learn more at https://responderhealth.com.

About Youturn Health

Youturn Health is a virtual support program to help individuals and families struggling with stress, substance misuse, suicidal ideation, and grief utilizing evidence-based strategies. Core components of the program include an online learning library, peer coaching, and care management where participants can quickly get support from trained healthcare professionals. Learn more at www.youturnhealth.com.

