Reese's has really gone wild this time. Introducing Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reese's is charging into your snack drawer with its new snack option – Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers. Worlds collide and this nostalgic childhood snack meets your favorite chocolate and peanut butter candy.

Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers (PRNewswire)

These bite-sized animal crackers are covered in peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate to give you that delicious Reese's taste, now in a snack form. It's an absolute zoo inside. Featuring 13 different animal shapes from lions to bears, your tastebuds are sure to go "Oh, my!"

"Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are sweet and crunchy creating the ultimate snack. They're truly something to howl about," said Nowell Kahle, manager, Snacks & Grocery at The Hershey Company.

Fans can grab Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers available now nationwide. For more information, click here.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

