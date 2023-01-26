AHEAD OF VALENTINE'S DAY, TOVALA IS OFFERING FREE SMART OVENS FOR THOSE GOING THROUGH A FRESH BREAKUP

The Connected Food Company Aims to Help Former Customers of Freshly, the Meal Delivery Service That Recently Shut Down

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tovala, best known for its revolutionary countertop smart oven and fresh meal delivery service, understands that breakups can be hard, especially right before Valentine's Day. To help those dealing with a fresh breakup, Tovala is spreading the love by giving away 500 FREE Tovala Smart Ovens to former Freshly customers.

(PRNewswire)

To claim a free Tovala Smart Oven, customers can visit tovala.com/freshlybreakup and simply upload their most recent Freshly receipt. The first 500 submissions will receive a direct email to claim their free Tovala Smart Oven and instructions for how to get started with Tovala's flexible weekly meal service.

"We understand the stress often associated with weekly meal planning, prepping, cooking and clean-up. With the sudden shutdown of a service many people relied on, our goal is to provide a quick and easy transition to a new solution that we know Freshly customers will love," said Chief Growth Officer, Jill Balis. "From our fresh ingredients, less than one minute of prep, delicious chef crafted meals, and 6-in-1 Smart Countertop Oven, the magic of our system will make former Freshly customers forget their microwave meals ever existed."

What's more, Tovala makes it possible each day to enjoy restaurant-quality food without the typical prep and cleanup. Whether it is a fresh Tovala Meal from its weekly subscription service, or one of over a thousand compatible grocery store items accessible through the Tovala App, the Tovala Smart Oven identifies the meals' chef-perfected cook cycle with a simple scan and prepares it with ease. The oven also has six versatile cooking modes: steam, bake, air fry, broil, toast, and reheat, so no matter what meal you're in the mood for, you can cook it perfectly in the Tovala 6-in-1 Steam + Air Fry Smart Oven.

To learn more about Tovala and its smart oven and to explore its meal menu, please visit Tovala.com .

About Tovala

Launched in 2017, Tovala is a first-of-its-kind connected food company that allows you to eat well without compromising on convenience or quality. With just the scan of a QR code, Tovala's Wi-Fi-connected smart oven prepares fresh, delivered Tovala Meals in 25 minutes or less–no shopping, chopping, or clean up. Whether you're making toast or filet mignon, Tovala Smart Oven makes cooking effortless with 6 versatile cooking modes: steam, bake, air fry, broil, toast, and reheat. With the Tovala App, access chef-perfected automation for use far beyond Tovala Meals. Choose from a vast library of recipe presets for light-touch cooking or browse over 1,000+ scannable name-brand groceries.

Tovala is available throughout the continental U.S. and can be purchased online at tovala.com. To learn more, visit our website and follow @tovalafood on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

