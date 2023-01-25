NSXe's Low-cost Wi-Fi Vibration Sensor "conanair" Launched in U.S. to Diagnose Bearing Failures with New Technology

SUZUKA, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSXe Co. LTD., a Japan-based company providing services for mechanical equipment installation and maintenance, newly released a Wi-Fi vibration sensor, "conanair," in the U.S. in January 2023. NSXe's Wi-Fi sensor enables users to detect bearing damage at a much lower cost than before. The company has started its digital marketing through online database Engineering360.

Wi-Fi vibration sensor "conanair" and "Under Sampling" technology

Conventionally, expensive and high-resolution vibration sensors were thought to be required to capture the impact vibration caused by bearing damage. It has also been believed that inexpensive digital output sensors with low-sampling frequency cannot measure such vibrations, or that high-frequency impact vibrations create a large fold-back noise that impedes measurement.

When a bearing is damaged, high-frequency impact vibrations are generated, and the bearing damage can be diagnosed by checking the envelope (change in amplitude) and the interval between the vibrations. (This is an established technology with a track record of more than half a century.) The technology called "Under Sampling" is mainly used in wireless communication systems that must handle high-frequency signals. It makes active use of aliasing noise to handle high-frequency signals even at low sampling frequencies.

Using a general-purpose vibration sensor that is capable of "Under Sampling," NSXe confirmed the impact vibration intervals necessary for bearing diagnosis, and it succeeded in manufacturing the inexpensive, low-resolution "conanair." It can capture vibrations, enabling diagnosis of bearing fault.

Affordable Wi-Fi vibration sensor "conanair"

Just as a doctor would listen to a patient's heart during physical examination, the main purpose of "conanair" is to perform health checks on machinery and equipment. Until now, high-performance, expensive vibration sensors have been required for precision diagnosis, but with this new technology, most of the precision diagnosis of bearing fault can be covered by "conanair" (patent pending).

Future development

To meet the needs for use in hazardous areas, an explosion-proof version is under development for release by the end of 2023. The company also expects that its inexpensive vibration sensors will be widely used to detect abnormalities in bearings, reduction gears, and various other machines, contributing to IT systems.

Product website: https://conanair.com/

