Denver Mayoral Candidate, Thomas Wolf, Launches GoFundMe for sidewalk advocate, Jill Locantore

Thomas Wolf, the independent, deeply concerned Denver citizen, candidate for mayor, and avid sidewalk user, has launched a GoFundMe page for Jill Locantore. She is the executive director of the Denver Streets Partnership, the organization that sponsored the ballot initiative on Denver sidewalks in the midterm elections. The committee to elect Thomas Wolf Denver Mayor has not spent campaign finance dollars to fund this initiative.

Thomas met Jill over the summer at the farmer's market on the Esplanade by East High School. After meeting, Wolf read that in a last desperate attempt she selflessly put $24,000 from her retirement savings to push the cause to victory. This immediately struck him as incredibly heartwarming, wildly generous and a horrific indictment of our municipal elected officials. The reality that Denver leadership is unable to oversee the provisioning and maintenance of something as basic as sidewalks and understand that they are a requisite right of way is a massive systemic failure of local government.

"Citizens who organize, spearhead and work to fund initiatives at great personal expense are worthy of our praise," said Wolf. "Props to passionate citizens who rally to fix what the city has so badly neglected."

Under a Wolf administration, citizens will not be responsible for picking up the slack where the city fails. "The fact that this had to come from a citizen sponsored initiative would not have happened if I were in office," said Wolf.

For the 55% of Denverites who voted for the initiative, know that Wolf is an advocate for multi-modal transportation - it's a link to healthier citizens as well as a healthier planet.

For the opposing 45% who voted against the initiative, know that Wolf will be your Mayor as well. "I know that many raised questions around potential better solutions, but I think we can agree that all great cities have great sidewalks, and anything else is inexcusable," said Wolf. As the candidate who is the best financial watchdog, Wolf will keep in mind your concerns during implementation. Obvious priorities are choke points in the sidewalk network, including city grounds, fee accommodation for economic hardship and public-private provision.

"The generous donations of time and money from passionate citizens (and Jill!) to pass ordinance 307 are simply at their core meant to drive a greater good for a greater number of Denverites," said Wolf. This aligns perfectly with the Wolf motto. Please join me in donating to Jill's GoFundMe campaign and her commitment to a safer, cleaner and smarter Denver.

The Thomas Wolf for Mayor campaign has a mission to end encampments under a Wolf Administration in Denver using economic principles. The idea is simple. A safer, cleaner and smarter Denver is achieved when focus is applied to solving fewer issues rather than promising many things for Denver.

