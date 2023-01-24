AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2022.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.49 % 2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

0.73 % 3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.69 % 4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.66 % 5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.65 % 6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.55 % 7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.52 % 8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27

0.51 % 9) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.454%, 04/15/35

0.50 % 10) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.49 %

Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

6.87 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.25 % Energy

4.60 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

3.97 % Communications - Telecommunications

3.42 % Basic

3.40 % Services

3.32 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.30 % Capital Goods

3.27 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.85 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.63 % Technology

2.57 % Transportation - Services

1.21 % Transportation - Airlines

0.80 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.67 % Other Industrial

0.21 % SUBTOTAL

49.34 % Credit Default Swaps

17.41 % Financial Institutions



Finance

1.89 % REITs

1.07 % Brokerage

0.95 % Banking

0.84 % Other Finance

0.61 % Insurance

0.58 % SUBTOTAL

5.94 % Utility



Electric

0.43 % Natural Gas

0.17 % Other Utility

0.15 % SUBTOTAL

0.75 % SUBTOTAL

73.44 % Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

4.65 % Insurance

1.42 % Finance

0.76 % REITs

0.29 % Brokerage

0.13 % SUBTOTAL

7.25 % Industrial



Energy

1.25 % Basic

0.98 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.89 % Communications - Media

0.65 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.62 % Technology

0.46 % Transportation - Airlines

0.33 % Capital Goods

0.28 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.22 % Other Industrial

0.20 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.18 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.12 % Services

0.05 % Transportation - Railroads

0.04 % SUBTOTAL

6.51 % Utility



Electric

0.20 % SUBTOTAL

0.20 % SUBTOTAL

13.96 % Interest Rate Futures

11.80 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.27 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.97 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.81 % Energy

0.74 % Capital Goods

0.35 % Technology

0.21 % Communications - Media

0.11 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.09 % Services

0.05 % Transportation - Services

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

4.62 % Utility



Electric

0.34 % SUBTOTAL

0.34 % Financial Institutions



REITs

0.10 % Insurance

0.04 % Finance

0.02 % Other Finance

0.01 % SUBTOTAL

0.17 % SUBTOTAL

5.13 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

3.81 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.41 % Agency Fixed Rate

0.34 % Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.34 % SUBTOTAL

4.90 % Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.91 % Technology

0.79 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.73 % Capital Goods

0.55 % Energy

0.47 % Other Industrial

0.32 % Communications - Media

0.23 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.14 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.12 % Services

0.12 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.09 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.05 % SUBTOTAL

4.52 % Utility



Electric

0.19 % SUBTOTAL

0.19 % Financial Institutions



Finance

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

4.74 % Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.72 % SUBTOTAL

4.72 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

3.65 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.79 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

4.47 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

3.91 % Credit Default Swaps

0.28 % SUBTOTAL

4.19 % Global Governments

2.88 % Total Return Swaps

1.09 % Common Stocks

0.95 % Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.81 % SUBTOTAL

0.81 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.46 % Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21 % Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.12 % Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 % SUBTOTAL

0.20 % Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

0.18 % Interest Rate Swaps

-0.01 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

-0.15 % SUBTOTAL

-0.15 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.02 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.62 % U.S. Treasury Bills

0.22 % Cash

0.19 % SUBTOTAL

1.03 % Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-11.83 % Swap Offsets

-22.15 % SUBTOTAL

-33.98 % TOTAL

100.00 %

Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

68.73 % United Kingdom

4.42 % France

2.37 % Luxembourg

2.05 % Germany

1.80 % Canada

1.63 % Italy

1.41 % Brazil

1.39 % Mexico

1.16 % Spain

1.13 % Netherlands

0.78 % India

0.69 % Switzerland

0.68 % Dominican Republic

0.66 % Colombia

0.59 % Australia

0.58 % Hong Kong

0.56 % Bahrain

0.55 % China

0.52 % Israel

0.51 % Macau

0.50 % Sweden

0.50 % Cote D'Ivoire

0.46 % Finland

0.46 % Oman

0.40 % Ireland

0.39 % Peru

0.36 % Angola

0.34 % Nigeria

0.32 % Senegal

0.28 % Norway

0.26 % Gabon

0.24 % Indonesia

0.21 % Egypt

0.19 % Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.18 % Denmark

0.16 % Ecuador

0.16 % Argentina

0.15 % Ukraine

0.15 % Zambia

0.15 % Kazakhstan

0.14 % El Salvador

0.13 % Japan

0.13 % South Africa

0.13 % Turkey

0.13 % Guatemala

0.10 % Panama

0.09 % Ghana

0.07 % Jamaica

0.06 % Venezuela

0.06 % Chile

0.05 % Belgium

0.04 % Bermuda

0.04 % Kuwait

0.04 % Morocco

0.04 % Cayman Islands

0.02 % Czech Republic

0.02 % Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 % Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.62 % Total Investments

100.00 %

Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.31 % Norwegian Krone

0.02 % Argentine Peso

0.01 % Mexican Peso

0.01 % New Zealand Dollar

0.01 % Polish Zloty

0.01 % New Taiwan Dollar

0.01 % Canadian Dollar

-0.01 % Swiss Franc

-0.01 % Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01 % Indian Rupee

-0.01 % South Korean Won

-0.01 % Pound Sterling

-0.02 % Colombian Peso

-0.11 % Euro

-0.20 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %

Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

5.52 % AA

0.60 % A

2.23 % BBB

14.56 % BB

38.37 % B

28.65 % CCC

6.78 % CC

0.14 % C

0.08 % D

0.02 % Not Rated

3.52 % Short Term Investments

0.84 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.02 % N/A

-0.29 % Total

100.00 %

Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

2.24 % 1 To 5 Years

45.25 % 5 To 10 Years

43.99 % 10 To 20 Years

3.23 % 20 To 30 Years

1.61 % More than 30 Years

2.73 % Other

0.95 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %

Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.39 % Average Bond Price:

87.37 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:*

23.88 % Preferred Stock:

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

0.00 % Total Fund Leverage:

23.88 % Average Maturity:

6.25 Years Effective Duration:

4.17 Years Total Net Assets:

$894.60 Million Net Asset Value:

$10.37 Total Number of Holdings:

1,566 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

