Edustaff Receives Strategic Investment from Public Pension Capital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edustaff, LLC ("Edustaff" or the "Company"), a leading education staffing company that provides high quality educators to K-12 school districts and community colleges across the U.S., today announced that it has received a strategic investment from Public Pension Capital ("PPC"), a New York City-based private equity firm. PPC's funding will support Edustaff's continued investment in improving its service capabilities, sales and marketing resources and technology solutions as it accelerates its penetration and expansion throughout the nation. In addition, PPC's partnership with the Edustaff management team, who will continue to lead the Company post-transaction, brings extensive expertise supporting services businesses across a variety of industries.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Edustaff is one of the nation's largest providers of outsourced substitute, paraprofessional and support staff solutions to K-12 school districts and community colleges. Founded in 2010, the Company serves as the exclusive outsourced substitute teacher management provider to its expanding base of clients across the nation. Edustaff's turn-key offering supports recruitment, substitute management and payroll processing for employees provided to its client districts. As districts across the country consider solutions to address shortages of qualified substitute teachers and other staff, the Company continues to play a critical role in supporting the public education sector's needs. Edustaff currently serves over 550 customers across 11 U.S. states.

Clark Galloway, President of Edustaff, said, "The Edustaff team is thrilled to have found and aligned with the perfect strategic capital partner to help us successfully launch and grow our staffing presence across the nation during a challenging period of employment shortages in education. PPC shares the same core values and culture with Edustaff, and is strategically aligned to help us best serve our public school districts. We look forward to a strong, collaborative and growthful partnership with PPC."

Thomas Uger, Partner and Head of Business & Financial Services at PPC, said, "At a time when schools' challenges to staff their classrooms have never been greater, we're excited to partner with Edustaff for the next stage of the Company's journey, and harness its excellent record of teacher placement and client satisfaction to expand its offering to new states and geographies."

Lincoln International served as financial advisor and Barnes & Thornburg LLP acted as legal counsel to Edustaff. Covington & Burling LLP acted as legal counsel to PPC. Monroe Capital provided financing for the transaction.

About Public Pension Capital

Public Pension Capital is a New York City-based private equity firm with more than 200 years of combined private equity experience and manages more than $1.2 billion in committed capital on behalf of pensions, endowments, insurance companies and foundations. PPC invests in a select group of industries, including Business & Financial Services, Industrial Services and Healthcare Services. For more information, please visit ppcenterprises.com.

