4TH ANNUAL MAUDE'S AWARDS APPLICATIONS OPEN MARCH 13, 2023

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Annual Maude's Awards applications will open on March 13, 2023 and will be available at www.MaudesAWards.org

Maude's Awards was developed to gather innovative practices of care for persons living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and their care partners and to inspire and share these practices with the wider dementia care community.

Maude's Awards is a program of the Richard and Maude Ferry Foundation, and for the fourth year, will make up to eight annual awards – three $25,000 awards to organizations and five $5,000 awards to individuals – for innovations that have demonstrated success in one of four categories of care (Making Connections, Treating By Design, Cultivating Health and Supporting Care Partners - see The Awards – Maude's Awards (maudesawards.org) ).

Maude's Awards is open to applicants nationwide, and as an individual, one does not have to be a dementia care professional to qualify. The interest is to discover ways that family caregivers and persons with dementia are making life better for themselves and others in their situation. Please note: These are awards for existing programs, products or practices as opposed to grants for the future.

The 3rd Annual recipients were announced in September 2022 and the eight award-winning innovations along with many other entries are assembled into a handbook called "Innovation in Alzheimer's Care" which is now available for download or in hard copy at www.MaudesAwards.org.

Maude's Awards was created in 2019 by Richard Ferry in honor of his beloved wife of 65 years. In 2013, Maude was diagnosed with dementia and Richard continues the journey to find innovations addressing challenges of persons living with dementia and their care partners.

