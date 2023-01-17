Ziebart Accelerates Growth and Ranks #169 in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500

Automotive Appearance & Protection Franchise Expands in U.S & Abroad to Fulfill Mounting Demand

TROY, Mich., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising auto interest loans, limited car inventories and inflation create barriers to buying a new vehicle, consumers increasingly seek to take better care of the cars they have. The result is heightened global demand for automotive aftercare service providers like Ziebart International Corporation, which broke ground on multiple new franchise locations in the United States and overseas.

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. (PRNewswire)

With over 400 locations and 1,300 service centers in 37 countries, the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services recently broke record sales in the United States and finished out 2022 celebrating prestigious industry recognitions, grand openings, signed franchise agreements and entry into new countries around the world.

Most recently, Ziebart was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry.

Jumping up the list 12 spots from 2022, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranked Ziebart as #169 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

In the United States, five new Ziebart locations opened their doors in 2022, including Highland, Michigan; Triadelphia, West Virginia; Fort Myers, Florida; Auburn, Massachusetts; and Hamburg, New York. Heading into the New Year, the leading automotive franchise projects to open six more locations, all backed by owners and multi-unit owners in the Ziebart family.

On a global level, Ziebart signed new franchise agreements in nine additional countries. This includes the first location opened in The Netherlands as well as openings in Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Iraq and the Ivory Coast. These deals are joined by grand openings set to take place in early 2023 in both Nigeria and Greece.

"All factors point to continued record demand for automotive aftercare services as we head into 2023 and beyond," said Thomas A. Wolfe, CEO and President of Ziebart International Corporation. "We anticipate future generations seeking new ways to keep their cars for a longer period of time as the average age of vehicles on the road increases and more people purchase used cars needing upgrades. As Ziebart continues to grow both nationally and internationally, we look forward to offering more communities complete vehicle protection solutions."

The 60 plus year-old global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services also continues to receive industry accolades, including impressive spots on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. Ziebart was ranked No. 1 in the Automotive Appearance Services category, and rose from 323 in 2021 to 181 in 2022 in the overall Franchise 500. In addition, Ziebart was recognized in the Franchise Times Top 500, being ranked 18 in Entrepreneur's Top 150 Franchises for Veterans, and the World Headquarters location being named a Top Place to Work by the Detroit Free Press. The brand's Vice President of Marketing, Larisa Walega , was featured in Entrepreneur's "50 Franchise CMOs who Are Changing the Game."

Internally, the passing of the torch from Ziebart International Corporation President and CEO Thomas E. Wolfe to his son, Thomas A. Wolfe , marked a transitional milestone for the company in 2022.

As a company that has always prioritized giving back to the community, the World Headquarters location also shared that collectively, their total number of donations provided to Corner Shower and Laundry was $25,000 in 2022.

Backed with more than 60 years of experience in automotive aftermarket franchising, Ziebart is actively seeking qualified franchise prospects to join its growing global network. For more information, visit www.ziebart.com.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Ziebart) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ziebart