IT Ally Launches SMB Modernize™ in Partnership with CAST to Accelerate Application Modernization, Increase Enterprise Value and Reduce Risk

CINCINNATI, Jan. 17, 2023 -- IT Ally, a 2022 Inc. 5000 award-winner for one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, has formally launched SMB Modernize™ to rapidly assess and remediate custom built applications to reduce risk and accelerate modernization for small and medium size businesses or SMB's.

SMB Modernize™ includes a comprehensive set of services enabled by CAST, the software intelligence category leader, that can see inside custom applications with MRI-like precision, automatically generating intelligence about their inner workings. This allows SMBs and their investors to gain a complete view of risk and the modernization opportunity.

"Our partnership with CAST deepens our ability to service our SMB clients with a world class capability that provides insights on the composition, architecture, transaction flows, cloud readiness, structural flaws, legal and security risks associated with custom built applications. Modernizing a custom-built application consisting of millions of lines of code requires a deep understanding of its inner workings – something many SMBs lack due to attrition, business changes, and other factors."

Michael Fillios, Founder & CEO, IT Ally

SMB Modernize™ leverages a highly differentiated and tailored approach to pinpoint what needs to change in the source code, the effort required, the best-suited cloud services to use, and the modernization steps, such as re-host, re-factor, re-architect, etc.). With this information, our expert team of CTO advisors can create and manage plans with confidence, remove blockers and accelerate the path to modernization and time to benefit.

"Custom-built applications provide a competitive advantage to SMBs and run their critical business processes but could be overwhelming to keep up to date. We're thrilled to partner with IT Ally. Their vast experience of technology challenges enables them to leverage software intelligence insights to help their clients make informed decisions and reduce risk while accelerating application modernization."

Vinod Uniyal, Vice President, NA Channel Sales, CAST

About IT Ally

Founded in 2017, IT Ally is a market leader in business and technology advisory services and solutions for small and mid-size businesses or SMBs. As an Inc. 5000 award-winner for one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, IT Ally helps SMBs grow faster, be more secure, and maximize the value of their technology investments. For more information, contact Michael Fillios at michael.fillios@itallyllc.com or visit itallyllc.com to learn more.

About CAST

CAST is the software intelligence category leader. CAST technology can see inside custom applications with MRI-like precision, automatically generating intelligence about their inner workings— composition, architecture, transaction flows, cloud readiness, structural flaws, legal, and security risks. It's becoming essential for faster modernization for cloud, raising the speed and efficiency of software engineering, better open-source risk control, and accurate technical due diligence. CAST operates globally with offices in North America, Europe, India, and China. Visit www.castsoftware.com.

