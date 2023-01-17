Elite Auctions Announces $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach FL For Auction Without Reserve

The 5,721 sq-ft mansion overlooking Clearwater Harbor is located at Island Estates, an island community of residential single-family homes and condominiums built on two man-made islands.

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE AUCTIONS, a leader in luxury real estate and yacht auctions and marketing, and a licensed FL real estate brokerage, announced the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder.

Direct Gulf access (PRNewswire)

This is one of those amazing properties that truly sells itself.

At auction without reserve Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. is 42 Midway Island, a private residence built in 2002 that features four bedrooms, four total baths, an elevator serving all three living levels, gas-heated pool, and a covered 10,000 lb. boat lift.

Located on Island Estates, one of two man-made islands lying just north of the SR 60/Clearwater Memorial Causeway bridge, the property offers direct Gulf access for the boater and is just a short golf cart ride to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and only minutes to the beach.

The property is owned by a local entrepreneur and business owner, Katie Kaffai, founder and owner of the Living Young Center for Health & Anti-Aging, and her husband, Dr. Ernest McDowell, an orthodontist practicing in the St. Petersburg, FL area since 1987.

Commenting on the announcement, Randy Haddaway, founder and CEO of Elite Auctions said, "This is one of those amazing properties that truly sells itself. For one, the location is perfect. For a boater, there's nothing better than a deep channel, navigable at all tides, and direct Gulf access, here, with two fixed-bridges between you and deep water, and both of them with a 74-foot vertical clearance in case you're a sailor. Near the beach, the airport, pro sports galore…and the home itself is incredible."

Haddaway adds that any potential buyer of luxury waterfront real estate looking for "that rare alignment of location, build quality, square footage, and above all, availability, on Florida's Gulf coast, should look seriously and with haste, at 42 Midway Island, because it won't be available for long."

Melody Hunter, the home's listing agent, with Charles Rutenberg Realty, describes it as "An entertainer's delight… and you may have seen in some featured movies or on TV, as there are often requests from movie producers to film movies and/or commercials in the home. It's ideal for entertaining guests and/or raising a family in a paradise-like setting."

According to publicly-available real estate listing data sources, the home was recently listed at $3.7 million.

Elite's president, Tara McLean, calls the property "The kind of luxury waterfront property that everybody comes to Florida looking for; the kind that's always going to be in high demand, because it offers a very popular feature set: Location, boat dock, direct Gulf access, pool, privacy, exclusivity, and of course, the luxurious active outdoor lifestyle that comes with it all."

42 Midway Island, at Island Estates, on Clearwater Beach, is available for public and private tours weekends from 1-4 p.m. now until the final preview Friday, Jan. 27. To pre-register to bid, or to schedule a tour, call 844-94-ELITE or email Bid@EliteAuctions.com.

The auction will be held on site at the property, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. EST, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Remote bids will be accepted by phone. Broker participation is encouraged.

About ELITE AUCTIONS

ELITE AUCTIONS, a Veteran-owned, 4-time Inc. 5000 awardee headquartered in Naples, Florida, has marketed more than $2 billion of high-value luxury real estate and luxury yachts for auction. Its luxury home auction team is dedicated to helping sellers & agents achieve the best value by creating competition amongst buyers, a time-certain sale and urgency. All agent commissions are fully protected.

AUCTIONS FOR THE WORLD'S FINEST HOMES & YACHTS (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ELITE AUCTIONS