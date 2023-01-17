ASRC Federal Taps Sanjay Sardar as Civilian & Health Operating Group President

Sardar brings more than 25 years of experience in federal IT

RESTON, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal has named Sanjay Sardar president of the company's Civilian & Health operating group. Sardar brings decades of experience in the federal civilian and health markets and will provide strategic leadership and programmatic and technical oversight for the operating group, which focuses on delivering mission-enabling information technology, data analytics and business solutions to federal government customers.

"Sanjay understands how delivering smart, technology-based solutions can benefit our federal customers' missions, from safe aviation and food supply to public health," said ASRC Federal President and CEO Jennifer Felix.

Sardar joins ASRC Federal from SAIC, where he held several executive leadership positions including leading the Digital Transformation group, leading a business unit within the company's federal civilian segment, and managing the Advanced Data Analytics service line. He also previously served as the chief information officer for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and held leadership and technical positions at General Dynamics, DDLabs Inc. and Oracle.

"I am inspired by the immensely talented team at ASRC Federal, whose level of expertise, capabilities and passion for supporting our customers will be key to our continued growth and success," said ASRC Federal Civilian & Health operating group president Sanjay Sardar.

Sardar holds leadership positions for industry organizations such as AFCEA, Affirm, Government Business Executive Forum and ACT-IAC and supports several philanthropic organizations in the region including the American Heart Association and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Sardar has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from University of Virginia, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The George Washington University School of Business and is pursuing executive education in strategic management in leadership from MIT Sloan School of Management.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal's family of companies deliver successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees, and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com .

View original content:

SOURCE ASRC Federal