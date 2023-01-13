Rhode Island School Choice Fair to Offer Support, Fun for Families as They Explore Options

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join hundreds of community members in exploring K-12 school booths, hearing an inspiring speaker, and snapping a photo booth picture at a school fair celebration in Warwick, RI this School Choice Week.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Crowne Plaza (801 Greenwich Avenue), families can explore dozens of school exhibits, chat with school leaders, and receive community support while searching for the best fit for their child. A wide variety of educational options will be present at the fair, including private and religious-based schools, leadership academies, full-time online learning programs, career and technical centers and public charter schools all dedicated to best serving the needs of their student populations..

Besides learning about local options, attendees can enjoy music, face painting, balloon twisting, a photobooth, a chance to win raffle prizes, free snacks, lemonade, and coffee.

Keynote speaker Hera Varmah, tax-credit scholarship recipient and communications and events assistant at the American Federation for Children, will share her own moving story of educational opportunity during the fair.

The fair is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

"This fair is the first of its kind in Rhode Island. Come and see the many various different types of schools and options that have come together to demonstrate their programs available to you and your children," said Ed Bastia of Rhode Island Families for School Choice. "Bring the family! The fair promises to be a fun way to spend a winter's afternoon in little Rhody."

This event is hosted by National School Choice Week, in collaboration with Rhode Island Families for School Choice, the Diocese of Providence, and schools across the state.

Participating institutions include: Unity Community Achievement Possibility School (UCAP), Village Green Charter School, St. Mary School, Saint Philip School, St. Patrick Academy, St. Philomena School, Excel Academy, St. Rocco School, Davies Vocational Tech, Bishop McVinney School, Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Hope, Providence Hebrew Day School, St. Teresa School, NEL/CPS Construction & Career Academy, Sora Schools, The Met School, Be Well Leadership Academy, Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School, Immaculate Conception Catholic Regional School, Jewish Community Day School of RI, West Bay Christian Academy, School One, St. Mary Academy - Bay View, The Grace School, St. Peter School, Mount St Charles Academy, Academic Advantage, and Exeter Job Corps Academy.

The Crowne Plaza is located at 801 Greenwich Ave. The fair will take place in the Plaza Ballroom. Parking and Admission are both free.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

