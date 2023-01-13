Heidrick & Struggles Adds Two Consultants in the Americas

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one partner to its Heidrick Consulting business and one principal to its Executive Search business in the Americas in November and December 2022.

Regis Chasse , Ph.D. joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Washington, D.C. office and leads leadership development solutions initiatives for Heidrick Consulting. He is a seasoned author and conference speaker on talent development, continuous learning, alternative credentials, the future of learning, and learning impact, bringing more than 20 years of experience as a learning executive for multinational organizations. Previously, Regis was Chief Learning Officer for CLO Advisors, a consulting firm he founded that delivers education research to academic and corporate institutions. Prior to founding his own firm, he was the dean of the Leadership Institute at Majid Al Futtaim and started his career with CapGemini.

"As we continue to operate in a dynamic economic environment, our clients continue to turn to us to help drive learning and leadership development to maximize their performance," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "Regis's deep experience in developing learning organizations will accelerate our ability to provide our clients with the talent solutions needed to meet their business challenges and adapt to changing workplace opportunities."

Luke Weaver joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Toronto office. A member of the Financial Services practice, Luke focuses on investment management and works with financial services clients across Canada. He specializes in senior-level searches in multiple international geographies across asset classes and functions. Previously, he was managing director of a global investment management organization and led its talent acquisition team for the Americas and Europe.

"In these uncertain times, clients are pursuing high-impact, creative solutions to achieve their performance and growth objectives," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas. "With his financial background and experience, Luke offers organizations the expertise essential to achieving those strategic goals."

