Citizen Announces the NEW CL-H300SV Anti-Microbial and Disinfectant Ready Barcode Label Printer at NRF 2023

GARDENA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen Systems America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of world-class printing technology, announces the newest addition to its desktop barcode printer lineup with the release of the new CL-H300SV at NRF 2023 in New York City.

The new CL-H300SV barcode label printer, and the previously released CT-E301/601 Point-of-Sale products provide outstanding value and safer more reliable printing options in key vertical market segments that require printing technology that is often handled by employees. The silver-Ion infused plastics materials, or "protective housing" used in the construction of the products provide a "passive kill" which suppresses growth of germs that can be transmitted through human touch. The added ability to disinfect the plastics also provides a barrier against transmission of germs, adding a potential layer of protection for employees and customers in restaurant, hospitality, healthcare markets and more.

"We continue to push forward with products that provide key values to our customers. Reliability, proper specification, and high-quality designs are table stakes. We want to add more value, especially with the focus on safety in all global markets. Products that can be cleaned to reduce the transmission of contaminants and germs is a key attribute we believe in providing our user-base", said Glenn Williams, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Product Management at Citizen Systems America. "We continue to provide the core features, functionality and total cost of ownership values our customers expect, but also options for more clean-ready products when they require them".

The CL-H300SV and other disinfectant ready printers that contain Silver-Ion infused passive germ-kill technology, including the CT-E301 and CT-E601 Point-of-Sale receipt printers will be on display at the company's booth (#6157) during the NRF tradeshow beginning January 15th, 2023.

Following strict guidelines published on the company's web page here https://www.citizen-systems.com/us/support/189/, Citizen products can be cleaned and sanitized with specific chemical and cleaning agents that have passed the company's testing criteria of frequent sanitizing.

*The CL-H300SV, CT-E301 and CT-E601 printers are not available for resell into Canada.